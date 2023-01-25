Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Hazmat team investigates Fox River spill
OTTAWA – An unknown substance discovered floating on the Fox River in Ottawa coming from a storm drain brought a Hazmat Team in for mitigation. On Wednesday afternoon the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the end of East Jefferson Street where a substance that had an odor similar to diesel appeared to be draining into the river. The MABAS 25 Hazmat Team installed a containment boom to control the spill. According to Fire Chief Brian Bressner, the boom will be in place for some time. The source of the liquid is being investigated.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
Man sprayed machine gun in Villa Park neighborhood: prosecutors
A Maywood man accused of shooting a fully automatic firearm in a Villa Park neighborhood this week was denied bond on Friday. The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, officials said.
25newsnow.com
Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
starvedrock.media
40 under Forty- rising stars recognized in the Illinois Valley
You're invited to celebrate this year's 40 under Forty. A recognition of 40 of our area's rising leaders on Thursday, February 9th. It's all brought to you by the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Fire on Fifth, 300 5th street in Peru. Cocktails and networking start at 5:00 pm...
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
Trooper's vehicle struck by driver on I-55 during emergency: state police
It happened 5 p.m. Thursday as a trooper with his emergency lights on was performing a traffic stop in the left lane of I-55 near Lockport Road in Will County.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
wjol.com
Glasgow Joins Reed-Custer District 255 in Donating $10,000 to Braidwood for Flock Safety Cameras in Countywide Safety Initiative
(from left): Superintendent Mitchell, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Police Chief Lyons at Flock camera check presentation. Courtesy, Will County State's Attorney. Total Contributions to Glasgow’s Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $100,000. State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Reed-Custer School District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell each presented $5,000 contributions to Braidwood...
starvedrock.media
SMH Peru closed; hundreds gather for support outside ER
About three hundred people gathered in front of St. Margaret's Health-Peru on a very cold Saturday morning. Yet, those present drew warmth and strength from each other. The abrupt plans of the hospital administration have come to pass. The Peru hospital is closed....management calling it temporary. Candace Jordan worked in...
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Plainfield Fire Department responds to overnight house fire
PLAINFIELD, Michigan — Video captured on dash camera and body camera during a house fire overnight Thursday showcased the importance of first responder training, the Plainfield Fire Department said. Around 12:20 a.m., dispatchers sent firefighters from Plainfield Township and other neighboring departments to check out a house fire along...
ivleader.com
Bertha Food Truck is an Ottawa favorite
How can something so delicious come from a kitchen so small?. This is the exact question many people wonder after eating some fresh arepas from the Bertha Food Truck, in Ottawa, Ill. Bertha Food Truck is the new underdog in town, serving big-time food from a small establishment. They visit...
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
starvedrock.media
Rep. Yednock Asks State To Keep Peru Hospital Open Based On Legal Requirements
An area lawmaker wants the state to step in and force St. Margaret's Health-Peru to remain open. State Representative Lance Yednock says “I believe SMH has not followed their legal requirements, and I am asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to require them to stay open for the time being”. The Democrat lawmaker goes on to say by not informing people like him about the closure before last Friday, it was “poor strategy at best, negligent at worst”.
fox32chicago.com
Shorewood residents hit the slopes after snowfall blankets Chicago area
CHICAGO - It may have been weeks behind schedule, but finally a measurable snowfall blanketed Chicagoland. Painful for some commuters but the sledders were celebrating, and more snow could be on the way. In Shorewood, Four Seasons Park is known as at least one of the tallest points in Will...
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
