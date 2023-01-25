An area lawmaker wants the state to step in and force St. Margaret's Health-Peru to remain open. State Representative Lance Yednock says “I believe SMH has not followed their legal requirements, and I am asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to require them to stay open for the time being”. The Democrat lawmaker goes on to say by not informing people like him about the closure before last Friday, it was “poor strategy at best, negligent at worst”.

