Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
nbc24.com
WATCH: Toledo Police Department shows footage of armed man shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATED STORY: Toledo Police Department releases footage of officers fatally shooting armed man. Toledo police officers fatally shot a man Wednesday night after a 911 call from a woman reported that her husband was shooting a gun, and that she too may have possibly been shot at a house on the 5700 block of Hill Avenue.
WTOL-TV
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday identified
Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Reward offered for information on west Toledo hit-and-run that killed one Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group at Carmel's Mexican Restaurant in west Toledo is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the driver who hit and killed Johnny Gill, a regular patron, on Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, Gill, 72, was found unconscious by officers in the street...
13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
nbc24.com
Armed man shot dead by Toledo police officers after refusing to drop shotgun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have disclosed details about an early Wednesday morning incident that resulted in an armed suspect being shot by a police officer. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on a call from a woman who said her husband was firing a gun and that she may have been shot.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
13abc.com
Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day. Police say Day was shot...
Police investigating chaotic courtroom brawl that erupted at murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI – The murder sentencing of Devion Christopher Brooks erupted into a chaotic brawl last week after a man lobbed a water bottle at Brooks sitting at the defense table, according to a video obtained by MLive/ The Ann Arbor News from the court. Now police are...
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother, stepfather accused of beating 5-year-old son to death
A Detroit couple is facing charges after authorities say they beat their 5-year-old son to death and abused their 3-year-old son. The 5-year-old's aunt said the courts failed the children.
Detroit Police video shows fiery fatal crash was not the result of any chase
Relatives of 22-year-old Jalen McWilliams were adamant that police were involved in chasing the Dodge Durango where he was a passenger.
wdadradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
Detroit Police Chief says 5-year-old who shot himself in hand will lose finger; Investigators still working to determine whether charges will be filed
Detroit police are continuing to investigate after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Saturday with an unsecured gun. Investigators are still working to piece together what happened.
