Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

WATCH: Toledo Police Department shows footage of armed man shot dead by officers

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATED STORY: Toledo Police Department releases footage of officers fatally shooting armed man. Toledo police officers fatally shot a man Wednesday night after a 911 call from a woman reported that her husband was shooting a gun, and that she too may have possibly been shot at a house on the 5700 block of Hill Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Armed man shot dead by Toledo police officers after refusing to drop shotgun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have disclosed details about an early Wednesday morning incident that resulted in an armed suspect being shot by a police officer. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched at 12:33 a.m. to the 5700 block of Hill Avenue on a call from a woman who said her husband was firing a gun and that she may have been shot.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day. Police say Day was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wdadradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA

