As far as Love Island contestants go, Will Young, aka. @farmerwill_, is far from your typical Islander. He isn't a city boy. He isn't a footballer. Or a scaffolder. Or a financial adviser. As his 1.4m TikTok followers and 3.4 million viewers of the famed ITV dating show will know, he is a fifth-generation farmer from Buckinghamshire. And one in-tune with his feelings and emotions. And yes, sometimes he’s a bit awkward and comes across as a bit of a dork. He was friendzoned twice in his first week in the villa, prompting concerns about his future on the show and more than a few comparisons, but I’m here to tell you that you are getting Will, the sheep farmer, all wrong: he might just be Winter Love Island’s GOAT. (See what I did there?)

1 DAY AGO