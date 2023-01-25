Read full article on original website
Bustle
Blake Lively Debuts Red Hair For The It Ends With Us Film Adaptation
Whether or not you’re a mainstay on BookTok (anyone else?), you’ve likely heard of, or already read, the well-loved novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. What’s more, countless celebs like Kylie Jenner have shared their love for the book on Instagram, and it even made an impromptu appearance on an episode of The Kardashians, with Kendall Jenner buried in her copy while getting glammed in the makeup chair.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Hunted For Jewels & Lashes In J.Lo’s Hotel Room
It’s time for Hollywood to write a buddy comedy for J.Lo and J.Co. Jennifer Coolidge invaded Jennifer Lopez’s hotel room in an Instagram video posted to J.Lo’s account on Jan. 26, ahead of the premiere of their new movie Shotgun Wedding. Clearly, the singer was surprised by what she discovered. “Found this in my phone...” she wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji. She signed off the caption, calling her and Coolidge “JLo & JCo.”
Bustle
What Really Happened Between Lea Michele & Sadie Sink On The Tonight Show
A recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has got fans talking, with some viewers claiming they witnessed Glee’s Lea Michele nicking fellow actor Sadie Sink’s spot on camera ahead of playing a game of charades. The two actors appeared as guests on the chat show, and took part in a round of the mime-based parlour game. Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter (aka. Black Thought) both acted as captains, introducing their team-mates.
Bustle
Cruz Beckham Teased New Music With An Adorable Nod To Mom Victoria Beckham
As much as nepo babies have come under scrutiny lately, Cruz Beckham isn’t hiding his ties to his famous mom, Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. In fact, the 17-year-old musician wore his pride on his shirt on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 27. His set of photos appeared to show him working on new music, all while wearing a nostalgic Spice Girls T-shirt.
Bustle
Jemima Khan Used Her Own Life As Inspo For What’s Love Got To Do With It?
A cross-cultural love story set between London and parts of South Asia, What’s Love Got To Do With It? promises to tug on your heart strings whilst still delivering on the comedy. With Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson leading the cast, the story follows Zoe, a documentarian (played by James) and her childhood friend Kaz (played by Latif) as he indulges in the traditional arranged marriage process hoping to find a bride. The duo arrive in Lahore where Kaz is set to marry a stranger chosen by his parents and somewhere along the way, in classic rom-com fashion, Zoe realises there’s a lot to gain from this approach of looking at love. But is What’s Love Got To Do With It based on a true story?
Bustle
Harry Styles Just Split His Pants In Jennifer Aniston’s Face
Following a brief Christmas hiatus, Harry Styles resumed the U.S. leg of his Love On Tour to a sold-out crowd in Inglewood, California. However, along with some show-stopping performances of the singer’s biggest hits, fans at the Kai Forum on Jan. 26 were also witness to a major on-stage wardrobe malfunction.
Bustle
You’ll Definitely Recognise Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney’s Mum
Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has released her first solo song titled “bergmál” but this isn’t the first time the singer has ventured out into music. She was also a co-writer on a very famous musician's song, to whom she just so happens to also be closely related to. That’s right, the rising starlet is the daughter of musical icon Björk. Barney’s new song appears on the Icelandic grassroots collective post-dreifing’s new album DRULLUMALL 4. Sharing the announcement to Instagram, the collective wrote: “4 wonderful tracks from different corners of the scene have finally reached the surface.” But who exactly is Isadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney?
Bustle
Love Island Tanyel's Latex Versace Dress Was Gifted By A Former Islander
On Jan. 25, the current batch of contestants partied it up at a ‘90s themed bash in the Love Island villa, soundtracked by bangers of the era like Black Box’s house classic “Ride on Time.” Rising to the occasion, the entire gang donned double denim, diamante sunnies, and bucket hats, while Tanyel rocked up in an eye-catching, and strangely familiar dress. If her pastel-blue Versace number has just conjured up a strong sense of deja vu, you’re on the right track already; it used to belong to former Islander Tasha. That’s right, the 2022 contestant made somewhat of a return to the villa via the wardrobe department.
Bustle
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Bustle
Twitter Wants To Dance With Anne Hathaway At Paris Fashion Week
From donning puffer corsets to channeling her iconic Devil Wears Prada character, Anne Hathaway has been making headlines lately for her impeccable style. Some even think it’s life imitating art — Andy Sachs remains of the most stylish people on the big screen. But there is one significant difference between their characters. The last time Andy was in Paris, she was barely having any fun, leading to her ultimately quitting her job and dramatically throwing her phone in a fountain. Fortunately, IRL, the actor has way more fun in the French capital.
Bustle
At 28, Rosie Perez Risked Her Career To Stop Playing Stereotypes
In 1992, Rosie Perez was trying to do it all. The then-28-year-old was spending 14 to 16 hours a day on set in LA as the choreographer of the renowned sketch series In Living Color while her burgeoning acting career required traveling back and forth between movie sets. Between takes on the set of the Peter Weir drama Fearless, Perez would be on her “brick” cell phone, reviewing dance moves with In Living Color’s assistant choreographer Arthur Rainer, until her Fearless co-star Jeff Bridges told her that she needed to get off the phone. “That's when I knew I had to make a choice between the two,” Perez recalls. “I felt that with a movie like Fearless, I had to give it my all.”
Bustle
Who Is Murray Bartlett Dating? The Last Of Us Star Is Extremely Private
Murray Bartlett has been in show business since the ’80s — first, in Australia, where he was born, and then in New York in the early aughts. He even made his stateside debut on Sex and the City, where he hits up gay bars with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a Season 4 episode. But fans likely know him best as Armond, The White Lotus’ vexed (and horny) hotel manager who gets screwed over in the end. It was a role that landed him his first Emmy.
The Fabelmans review – Spielberg’s lavish love letter to cinema
Michelle Williams and Paul Dano are spot on as the budding film-maker’s parents, yet the director’s childhood memoir plays to the awards gallery rather than to his fans. Just as every pop music sensation must at some point treat their audiences to a song portentously titled Time (Pink Floyd, David Bowie, the Alan Parsons Project, Tom Waits, Culture Club et al), so film-makers inevitably wind up courting awards with thinly disguised autobiographical movies about how they first fell in love with cinema. In little over a year we’ve had Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which includes a trip to the flicks with the family to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light, a reminiscence inspired by his mother interspersed with touching projectionist elegies about movies creating the “illusion of motion, illusion of life”.
Bustle
All The Clues Clint & Gina Aren’t Still Together After MAFS Season 16
When Married at First Sight Season 16 cast member Gina Micheletti moved into her high-rise condo in downtown Nashville, she predicted that she’d meet her husband there. The 35-year-old salon owner wasn’t too far off, either: On the Lifetime reality dating series, she learned that her match, Clint Webb, lived in the same building, and they might have even talked to each other in the elevator. Though they got married on MAFS, it remains to be seen if Clint and Gina are still together — but the clues aren’t exactly promising.
Bustle
You’ve Got Love Island’s Farmer Will All Wrong
As far as Love Island contestants go, Will Young, aka. @farmerwill_, is far from your typical Islander. He isn't a city boy. He isn't a footballer. Or a scaffolder. Or a financial adviser. As his 1.4m TikTok followers and 3.4 million viewers of the famed ITV dating show will know, he is a fifth-generation farmer from Buckinghamshire. And one in-tune with his feelings and emotions. And yes, sometimes he’s a bit awkward and comes across as a bit of a dork. He was friendzoned twice in his first week in the villa, prompting concerns about his future on the show and more than a few comparisons, but I’m here to tell you that you are getting Will, the sheep farmer, all wrong: he might just be Winter Love Island’s GOAT. (See what I did there?)
Bustle
Everything To Know About A Potential Lockwood & Co. Season 2
The creator behind Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King is back with another tale about kids facing down larger-than-life odds. Lockwood & Co. follows three kids who battle against supernatural entities, separate from the established corporations — and their adult supervision — that were created to do just that. Their company is run by the rebellious Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and his eccentric sidekick George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). They’re joined by the psychic Lucy (Ruby Stokes), and together the trio works to unravel a mystery that could change the world.
Bustle
Hailee Kaleem Wright’s Topsy-Turvy Path From MTV To Broadway
Since joining the cast of SIX in December 2022, Hailee Kaleem Wright has been taking TikTok fans along every step of the way. “I’ve never seen anybody talk about the behind-the-scene stuff of Broadway,” says the actor, who plays Catherine of Aragon in the Tony-winning musical about Henry VIII’s six wives. “I felt like, ‘OK, this is a cool way to be honest and open with people.’”
Bustle
Abbott Elementary
As fans of Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap will recall, the beloved character of Chessy (played by Lisa Ann Walter) remains a firm favourite among fans of the 1998 remake. Nowadays, Walter is better known as Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, and during one Season 2 episode of the Golden Globe-winning sitcom, fans may have noticed a Parent Trap Easter egg orchestrated by Walter herself.
