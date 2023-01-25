For a period of six years, Cardinals fans and some astute baseball analysts have put forth their best argument towards why a Hall of Fame caliber 3B should be in the Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, enough people were convinced that it became a reality. Scott Rolen made the Hall of Fame at long last. Long before Rolen though, there were Cardinals fans and astute baseball analysts making the case that a Hall of Fame caliber 3B belonged in the Hall of Fame. In that case, enough people were not convinced and he remains not a Hall of Famer.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO