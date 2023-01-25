Read full article on original website
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Liz Cheney Says U.S. Will 'Suffer' if McCarthy Concedes on Defense
McCarthy told reporters after the 13th speaker vote that he believes lawmakers will "finish this once and for all" when the House reconvenes Friday night.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Two GOP firebrands who lost committee posts last Congress — Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene — have regained them under the Republican majority.
The letters largely formally reup requests that Jordan sent last year, before the White House warned that he would need to send the letters again once Republicans controlled the House and Jordan wielded a gavel. But Jordan, in each of the six letters, warns that he’s requesting the information for...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Catholic lobbyists urge Jim Jordan to probe DOJ’s handling of attacks on churches, pro-life centers
CatholicVote is pressing Jim Jordan to open an investigation into DOJ's efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for attacks on churches and pro-life centers.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys. The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
Elon Musk meets with GOP leaders, including McCarthy, at U.S. Capitol
Elon Musk met with several GOP congressional leaders this week, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Twitter majority owner Musk tweeted Thursday evening that he met with McCarthy to "discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties."
Michigan Senate votes to move presidential primary, hurdle remains
Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to move the state's presidential primary earlier to Feb. 27, 2024, but the change, sought by Democrats, locally and nationally, faces an obstacle in Republican opposition. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill to shift the primary date from the second Tuesday in...
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
New House oversight subcommittee a 'better use of Congress' time' than anti-tech laws: CEI
The Competitive Enterprise Institute is hailing the formulation of a new House subcommittee charged with oversight of government's alleged collusion with tech companies
Big winners from Biden's climate law: Republicans who voted against it
GOP lawmakers voted en masse against Biden’s signature bill. But roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts, a POLITICO analysis found.
