Michigan State

Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys.  The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Senate votes to move presidential primary, hurdle remains

Lansing — The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to move the state's presidential primary earlier to Feb. 27, 2024, but the change, sought by Democrats, locally and nationally, faces an obstacle in Republican opposition. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill to shift the primary date from the second Tuesday in...
MICHIGAN STATE

