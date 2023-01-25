Read full article on original website
How Rupert Murdoch’s Final Grasp for Power Failed So Spectacularly
And so Rupert Murdoch’s twilight as a media mogul begins. And the future succession after he goes is cast into doubt.Murdoch, the man who until now always got what he wanted, has been told firmly he can’t have what he wanted. And buckled.What he wanted—very badly—was to make whole again the global empire that he had built up over sixty years and that he was forced to break up a decade ago. But he failed to persuade the major investors and stockholders in the two halves of the business, Fox Corp and News Corp, to bend to his will and...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Rupert Murdoch abandons News Corp.-Fox merger after investors push back
The 91-year-old mogul had hoped to reunite the two halves of his media empire. The move would have put Fox News and the Wall Street Journal under the same roof.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Steer clear of Tesla with disappointing earnings set to drag the stock lower, strategist Gene Munster says
Investors should stay away from Tesla right now, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The EV maker's shares rallied 7.7% Monday with Model Y price cuts juicing demand as techs rose. But Munster expects Tesla to post disappointing profit numbers in its 4th quarter earnings Wednesday. Investors shouldn't be...
'Imminent' earnings recession could tank US stocks, Morgan Stanley warns
Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson sees the bear market ending later this year as inflation fades and the Fed pauses its interest rate-hike campaign.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — News Corp rallied 5.68%, while Fox news gained 2.51%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. — The bank rallied 8.99%, despite reporting disappointing quarterly results. However, Capital One built credit reserves by $1 billion in...
EV maker Lucid surges on report Saudi PIF to buy remaining stake
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Lucid Group's (LCID.O) shares surged 43% on Friday, paring gains after doubling on market speculation that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) wanted to buy out the electric vehicle maker.
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and News Corp. merger falls apart after the Australian billionaire withdraws his proposal to combine them
Murdoch indicated that the combination was "not optimal at this time," according to a press release from News Corp.
Fox, News Corp Merger Proposal Withdrawn by Murdochs: ‘Combination Is Not Optimal for Shareholders’
Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have sent a letter to News Corporation withdrawing a proposal to explore a potential combination with Fox Corporation. “In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and FOX at this time,” Fox Corp and News Corp said in separate statements on Tuesday.
Chevron's $75B buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House
SAN RAMON -- Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the San Ramon-based oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans.The company's board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share.Chevron Corp. said the buyback is effective on April 1, and does not have a fixed expiration date. It replaces a prior repurchase authorization of $25 billion from January 2019 that will end on March 31 after it completes stock buybacks in the first quarter.The company has a market cap of roughly $360...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources
MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks (EMBA.NS) to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
BofA promotes 360 employees to managing directors in diversity push - source
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has promoted 360 employees to managing directors, with more than 50% of them representing women and people of color, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Tech layoffs cause economic worries across San Francisco, Seattle, and New York
Since last fall, it’s been a layoff bloodbath in the tech industry.Google parent company Alphabet cut 12,000 employees, just topping Microsoft’s announced layoffs of 11,000. Salesforce has plans to slash 9,000 employees, while Meta is parting with 11,000. Amazon, meanwhile, is cutting 18,000 people nationwide. JoiThe bruising round of cutbacks, fueled by fears of a recession, may have a big impact on cities with a big footprint like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, according to observers, where corporate office workers form an important part of the downtown economy.“This downturn in tech is going to be devastating for Washington,...
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Activist Shareholders Threaten Salesforce Board, Could Sell Big Acquisitions like Slack and Tableau
The board is up for reelection this year.
