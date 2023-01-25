ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

TheDailyBeast

How Rupert Murdoch’s Final Grasp for Power Failed So Spectacularly

And so Rupert Murdoch’s twilight as a media mogul begins. And the future succession after he goes is cast into doubt.Murdoch, the man who until now always got what he wanted, has been told firmly he can’t have what he wanted. And buckled.What he wanted—very badly—was to make whole again the global empire that he had built up over sixty years and that he was forced to break up a decade ago. But he failed to persuade the major investors and stockholders in the two halves of the business, Fox Corp and News Corp, to bend to his will and...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — News Corp rallied 5.68%, while Fox news gained 2.51%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. — The bank rallied 8.99%, despite reporting disappointing quarterly results. However, Capital One built credit reserves by $1 billion in...
TheWrap

Fox, News Corp Merger Proposal Withdrawn by Murdochs: ‘Combination Is Not Optimal for Shareholders’

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have sent a letter to News Corporation withdrawing a proposal to explore a potential combination with Fox Corporation. “In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and FOX at this time,” Fox Corp and News Corp said in separate statements on Tuesday.
CBS San Francisco

Chevron's $75B buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

SAN RAMON -- Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday after the San Ramon-based oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans.The company's board also approved an increase of about 6% in its quarterly dividend, to $1.51 per share.Chevron Corp. said the buyback is effective on April 1, and does not have a fixed expiration date. It replaces a prior repurchase authorization of $25 billion from January 2019 that will end on March 31 after it completes stock buybacks in the first quarter.The company has a market cap of roughly $360...
The Independent

Tech layoffs cause economic worries across San Francisco, Seattle, and New York

Since last fall, it’s been a layoff bloodbath in the tech industry.Google parent company Alphabet cut 12,000 employees, just topping Microsoft’s announced layoffs of 11,000. Salesforce has plans to slash 9,000 employees, while Meta is parting with 11,000. Amazon, meanwhile, is cutting 18,000 people nationwide. JoiThe bruising round of cutbacks, fueled by fears of a recession, may have a big impact on cities with a big footprint like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, according to observers, where corporate office workers form an important part of the downtown economy.“This downturn in tech is going to be devastating for Washington,...
