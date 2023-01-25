Shrinking Season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023. Grief does not come with a road map, and even with his professional training, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) struggles to come to terms with the loss of his wife. Every avenue of his life is impacted, from being an emotionally absent parent at home to doubting the effectiveness of standard therapeutic guidance. So, rather than take a leave of absence, he tells his patients what he truly thinks about their terrible husbands, dating woes, petty gripes, and rage issues. It is a bold choice that immediately makes him hard to empathize with despite Segel’s charm – and thankfully has consequences – and Shrinking walks a thin line between its quirky premise and disbelief at Jimmy’s decisions. Thus, the first episode gets off to a rocky start, but this Apple TV+ dramedy soon finds its feet in the ensemble cast, including a fantastic supporting turn by Harrison Ford.

2 DAYS AGO