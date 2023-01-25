Read full article on original website
Teen Wolf: The Movie Review
Five years and change after the Teen Wolf series finale brought the saga of MTV’s hairy hero to a satisfying-if-uneven conclusion, Scott McCall’s story continues in Teen Wolf: The Movie. The problem is, despite Teen Wolf starting out as a 1985 Michael J. Fox feature film, this incarnation turns out to work best in series form, and no amount of pushing and pulling to make it fit an extended-length canvas can obscure that. With an unwieldy 140-minute runtime, much of which is spent deep in the series’ lore and likely to wave off newcomers, this is very much a “fans-only” affair. Unfortunately, beyond the undeniable pleasure of seeing these characters again, those fans will likely be disappointed by a revival that feels like a litany of fan-service moments in search of a reason for being.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
Squid Game Contestants Already Getting Injured in Netflix's Reality Show
Several contestants on the Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge reportedly required medical assistance on the first day of filming in the UK as temperatures reached freezing point. According to Variety, the players were among 456 contestants taking part in a round of Red Light Green Light - the...
Best New Anime to Watch (Winter Season 2023)
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Shares New Images of His Take on Bill
As fans patiently await Sunday's debut of The Last of Us Episode 3, Nick Offerman offered a little tease of what to expect in what some say is the best episode yet. Offerman posted three stills from the upcoming episode, which is titled "Long Long Time," showing him toting a rifle, sitting down across a glass of wine, and talking to Joel (Pedro Pascal). Knowledgeable fans should be able to find a few clues from the images, which appear to be taken from flashbacks in the episode.
True Spirit - Official Trailer
When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.
TwoTwo - Official Trailer
Socially awkward David (Joel Ballard) appears to have the perfect life, until he loses his corporate job and is faced with eviction. After hitting rock bottom, he wakes up in an alleyway where a homeless man promises him a way to change his life. It sounds too good to be true but with nothing to lose, he takes up the offer. Everything appears the same, then through a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman on the run (Morgan Makana), David discovers her unusual ability to manifest reality as she conceives it and their lives become intertwined.
Why Pinocchio Still Worth Adapting | Guillermo Del Toro asks What’s the Difference?
The Adventures of Pinocchio is the MOST adapted children’s story of all time, with 3 screen adaptations in 2022 alone. Guillermo del Toro is the latest filmmaker to take on the tried and true coming of age story about a puppet who longs to be a real boy, but what is it about the 19th century folk tale that keeps creatives coming back for more? Looking at the original text, the 1940 Disney animated classic and GDT’s recent stop motion version for Netflix (where he literally brings a puppet to life), it’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
Our Own Thoughts on Forspoken
In this clip from our full episode, Jada and Akeem share their own opinions on Forspoken. Is it everything it should have been, or was there really more to be desired? We take a deep dive into the Forspoken's highs and lows. Is Forspoken worth picking up? Find out in this latest clip.
Shrinking Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-9
Shrinking Season 1 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023. Grief does not come with a road map, and even with his professional training, therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) struggles to come to terms with the loss of his wife. Every avenue of his life is impacted, from being an emotionally absent parent at home to doubting the effectiveness of standard therapeutic guidance. So, rather than take a leave of absence, he tells his patients what he truly thinks about their terrible husbands, dating woes, petty gripes, and rage issues. It is a bold choice that immediately makes him hard to empathize with despite Segel’s charm – and thankfully has consequences – and Shrinking walks a thin line between its quirky premise and disbelief at Jimmy’s decisions. Thus, the first episode gets off to a rocky start, but this Apple TV+ dramedy soon finds its feet in the ensemble cast, including a fantastic supporting turn by Harrison Ford.
The Last of Us Showrunner Says Part 2 Is 'More Than a Season's Worth of Television'
HBO announced today that there will be a Season 2 of their critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us, but it's clear that showrunner Craig Mazin was thinking about the next installment long before it was official. After the announcement, game creator and show executive producer Neil Druckmann...
Avatar: The Way of Water is Now the Fourth-Highest-Grossing Film of All Time
Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate the box office since its release just over a month ago, and now holds the title for the fourth highest-grossing film of all-time. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water, now at $2.075B globally, recently surpassed Star Wars: The Force...
Cowboy Bebop Creator Couldn't Watch Netflix's Adaptation: 'It Was Clearly Not Cowboy Bebop'
Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator of the seminal Cowboy Bebop anime, was not a fan of Netflix's live-action adaptation – at least, what little of it he could bring himself to watch. In a new interview with Forbes, Watanabe revealed that Netflix had sent him "a video to review and...
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'New Dynasty' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this new teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
