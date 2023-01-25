Read full article on original website
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 9 Magical New Details
Hogwarts Legacy promises us the opportunity to return to the Wizarding World and explore the iconic school during a previously unseen period of Harry Potter history. Here are nine magical details that we noticed during our hands-on preview of the game.
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
‘I use it because it’s better’: why chefs are embracing the electric stove
As evidence mounts that gas stoves are bad for human health, a growing number of professional chefs say electric even makes for a better cooking experience
‘Food’s my love language’: the Palestinian Americans behind San Francisco’s renowned dining scene
Migration to the Bay Area has led to the flourishing of restaurants, groceries and cafes – from local hotspots and national chains
IGN
All Genshin Paper Theater Solutions Day 1 to 4: Adeptus Ex
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Search and Rescue (Chapter 8)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Search and Rescue (Chapter 8) and do the Comms Array puzzle before defeating the Leviathan Remnant. 16:40 - Audio Log (Mayday) 17:23 - Find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG. 20:10 - Fix Comms Array puzzle. 30:40 - Text Log (The Comms Relay...
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Twin Cobra Gameplay Trailer
Twin Cobra (known as “Kyukyoku Tiger” in Japan) reaches new heights on PC with updated extras and quality-of-life bonuses like quick saves, online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, and a brand-new beginner mode. In this vertical shmup classic, you’ll have your hands full with fast-flying action and deadly opponents swarming the sea, land, and skies!
IGN
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Glance Gaming Rebrands as Nostra With Plans to Introduce 600 New Titles by 2023
Popular mobile gaming platform Glance Gaming has been rebranded as Nostra. The company announced the name change, with plans for expansion when it comes to live game streaming and esports. As mentioned in a press release, Nostra currently has over 75 million monthly active users in online gaming, which makes...
IGN
Redemption Reapers: Hands-On Preview
We played Redemption Reapers for the first time and enjoyed a lot of what we checked out. It's a new medieval tactics game which some bloody action and excellent voice acting. Previewed on PC by Leana Hafer.
IGN
Shinobi Non Grata - Official Limited Edition Trailer
Shinobi Non Grata is a hardcore 2D ninja action game with 8-bit pixel are reminiscent of its contemporaries. Challenging gameplay including bosses that require strategy and the clever use of your ninja tools are at the heart of the game with a traditional Japanese chiptune soundtrack to jam to. Shinobi Non Grata will launch in Fall 2023 with pre-orders for the exclusive Limited Edition starting on January 29.
IGN
Emblem Ike
In Fire Emblem: Engage, Ike is known as the Emblem of Radiance. A famous mercenary leader with unparalleled skill in battle. Ike's Emblem is described as being strong in both offensive and defensive power, but he gets even more powerful the more health that has been lost. This emphasized with the abilities he provides, such as his Synchro Skill, Brave General. If the equipped unit has less than 75% HP, they will be granted a passive boost in Def and Res. As for Ike's Engage Weapon, he will be given the Hammer weapon, which deals greater damage to armored enemy units.
IGN
Welcome to Goodland - Official Release Date Trailer
Welcome to Goodland is a gripping strategy and adventure game. Players will find themselves in a small, peaceful town where they must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering. Climb the ranks and gain power, but also answer whether humanity can be maintained in this cutthroat world. Welcome to Goodland is launching on April 28 for PC.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - The Cradle of Centuries (2/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 11 - The Cradle of Centuries Part 2. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
The Pathless - Official Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Trailer
The Pathless is an open-world adventure that challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world. With a charming eagle companion, lore to uncover, and massive multi-stage boss fights, The Pathless takes players on an unforgettable journey of perseverance and forging their own path. The Pathless is launching on February 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
