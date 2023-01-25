In Fire Emblem: Engage, Ike is known as the Emblem of Radiance. A famous mercenary leader with unparalleled skill in battle. Ike's Emblem is described as being strong in both offensive and defensive power, but he gets even more powerful the more health that has been lost. This emphasized with the abilities he provides, such as his Synchro Skill, Brave General. If the equipped unit has less than 75% HP, they will be granted a passive boost in Def and Res. As for Ike's Engage Weapon, he will be given the Hammer weapon, which deals greater damage to armored enemy units.

