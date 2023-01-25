Read full article on original website
ComicBook
DCU: James Gunn Seemingly Confirms First Returning Character
We've yet to get a glimpse at what is coming as a part of the new DC Universe's Chapter One, but James Gunn himself may have given fans a slight clue regarding what to expect Saturday afternoon. Sharing a snapshot of his cat, Gunn shared he's hard at work writing something. Though he didn't say what exactly he was writing, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Amanda Waller's name appearing on one of the documents on Gunn's computer.
ComicBook
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
ComicBook
Arrowverse Star Pitched a Legion of Doom Series to The CW
At the end of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, The CW's DC inspired universe of superheroes got their very own version of the Justice League, but it turns out they could have had their own villain-team as well. On Twitter, Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed that he had pitched a Legion of Doom spin-off series to Warner Bros. Details of what the spinoff would have entailed were not mentioned in the tweet, but according to Cryer the spinoff just "wasn't meant to be".
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Reacts to Doom Patrol and Titans Ending
Wednesday night marked the end of an era for DC fans, with Doom Patrol and Titans officially confirmed to be ending after four seasons each. Both shows had a pretty passionate following in the years since their debuts on DC Universe and their moves to HBO Max, making the news of their cancellation a surprise to some. With the larger DC franchise changing under new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as the pair aim to create a more cohesive universe of movies and television shows, some have taken to social media to blame the duo for the axing. As Gunn further confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday night, the decision to end both shows was made prior to his and Safran's tenure, and he wishes the best for the cast and crews.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Disney Plus series release window, cast, plot, and more
Disney Plus’ adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is one of the streaming platform’s most hotly anticipated shows, with fans of the books desperately waiting for each scrap of new information about the series. But when will this series finally launch on Disney Plus, and who is playing each character? Here is what we know so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
ComicBook
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
ComicBook
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
ComicBook
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
ComicBook
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
thedigitalfix.com
Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines
As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office
You can bet James Cameron is smiling slyly at all those "Who still cares about Avatar?" types out there, because their months (years?) of taking shots at Cameron's film franchise are certainly looking more misguided by the minute. The Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will officially pass Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office before the weekend, having earned over $2.046 billion total (and counting) at the time of writing this.
