suntimesnews.com
Merlin Orville Kasten
Merlin Orville Kasten, 89, of Perryville, MO, passed away on January 27, 2023. He was born on October 9, 1933 in Uniontown, MO to Oscar and Martha (Rasche) Kasten. He was baptized on October 15, 1933 at Grace Lutheran Church, Uniontown, MO, by Rev. J.M. Mueller. He was then confirmed on April 4, 1948 by Rev. Hafner at Grace Lutheran Church, Uniontown.
suntimesnews.com
Larry Ray Sides
Larry Ray Sides, 80, of Perryville, Missouri died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1943 in Perryville, MO to James Lonnie and Viola Louise (Kiefer) Sides. Larry and Sue Sarff were married February 7, 1970 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, MO.
wfcnnews.com
ISP Districts 13, 22 consolidating to form "Troop 10"
DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS - Local Illinois State Police districts in Southern Illinois will be joining together to form a new Illinois State Police troop. ISP recently announced the consolidation of some districts, which is taking place throughout the state. Locally, Illinois State Police District 13, headquartered in Du Quoin, will...
suntimesnews.com
Parker Knippa named to U of I Dean’s List
CHESTER — A Chester woman is among the students listed in the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Illinois College of Applied Health. Parker Knippa is the daughter of Jill Middendorf. To be included in the Dean’s List she was required to obtain a minimum 3.9...
suntimesnews.com
East St. Louis woman hurt in I-55 crash
JEFFERSON CITY – A 21-year-old East St. Louis woman, Zykeara A. Smith suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by ambulance. The patrol says the crash happened when...
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
suntimesnews.com
Duensing retires after 50 years of service at Memorial Hospital
CHESTER — Marilyn Duensing, Operating Room LPN, will be donning her scrubs one last time the end of January, as she plans to retire from Memorial Hospital in Chester after 50 years of service. Memorial Hospital staff celebrated her retirement on January 26 with a cake and punch reception....
suntimesnews.com
Perry County School District No. 32 Board of Education meeting postponed
PERRYVILLE — The Perry County School District No. 32 special board meeting scheduled for this week was rescheduled for next Thursday, February 2.
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Board approves temporary traffic, signage for restaurant opening
The Glen Carbon Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24 approved temporary traffic and signage plans for the Orchard Town Center Development. A tentative opening date has been set for Feb. 9 for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Because work at the Route 159 intersection will not be complete prior to that date, the village and the restaurant will work together to identify a route to the new facility using the entrance off Governor’s Parkway and routing customers through the new development.
suntimesnews.com
The minutes of the January 23 meeting of the Ste. Genevieve County Commission have been released.
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen met last night for its second and final meeting of January 2023. During the meeting the aldermen decriminalized marijuana, raised the sewer and water rates and during a work session discussed the legalization of tiny houses in the city. Seven...
