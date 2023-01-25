ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ex-boyfriend of slain Florida woman Cassie Carli indicted on federal kidnapping charges in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thd4o_0kRNGtb200

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Nearly a year after her body was found in a barn in Alabama, Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping her.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Marcus Spanevelo on kidnapping charges, alleging that he “knowingly used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate and foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, a cellphone and a GMC motor vehicle, which offense resulted in the death of C.C.C.”

Carli, who was the mother of Spanevelo’s 4-year-old daughter, had gone missing from her home in Florida on March 27. A week later, she was found dead. Spanevelo was later arrested that October.

Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County

Spanevelo, 35, had been a suspect in Carli’s disappearance and death for nearly a year. However, both Florida and Alabama prosecutors could not draw a link between him and her death. Florida prosecutors had initially charged Spanevelo with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. Those charges were later dropped.

In St. Clair County, where Carli’s remains were found, Spanevelo is facing abuse of corpse charges.

The punishment range for kidnapping resulting in death is life in prison or the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Rita Henderson
3d ago

So sad , this child lost her mother and father . I hope she has peace love and comfort to have a normal life and be happy . She will always miss her mother as she gets older , especially on birthdays , graduation, Christmas, getting married and having her children. She shouldn’t be going through what she is now

Reply
4
Related
CBS 42

Family of soldier killed in Alabama believes death is a cover-up

BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the Fort Rucker […]
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE
San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS 42

Suspects captured in Kentucky after stealing over $30,000 worth of handbags from Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four men from Illinois were captured by authorities in Kentucky after allegedly breaking into Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria and stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. Around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department responded to an alarm call at Belk located inside the Riverchase Galleria. Responding officers discovered that a […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy