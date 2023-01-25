Read full article on original website
Why Looking At Cents Per Point (CPP) Is An Awful Way To Value Award Points
People who collect miles and points to book “free travel” have the desire to put a value on each “currency.” Several websites publish guides listing these values and announce updates when a currency changes value due to a change in the loyalty program. These guides provide those who are just starting an idea of if they are getting a good value for points when making an award redemption.
This Hotel Was A Lawsuit in Waiting. They’ve Now Got Bigger Problems
I wrote a piece a while back about a hotel that had a then-new tourist attraction. At the time, it was the poster child for, as my mom used to say, “all fun and games, until someone breaks their head open.”. In re-examining it now, about 2 years later,...
Great Rent Day Promo: 100% Transfer Bonus To Hawaiian Airlines, One Day Only
I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. In 2022 Bilt Rewards introduced the concept of bonus earning on the first of each month, referred to as “Rent Day”. It started with double points on all transactions (except for rent) on the first day of the month for Bilt Rewards Mastercard holders. Now, Bilt has started announcing additional promotions for Rent Day, and this month is excellent. In fact, I’m debating draining my entire Bilt Rewards account for this one.
Long-Haul Business Class Dilemma! 2 Window Seats, Window/Middle, Or 2 Middles?
We don’t fly in fancy business class seats that often. However, when we do, Sharon and I have to decide where we’re going to sit. Will we take two window seats, a window and an aisle or adjacent middle seats?. We’ve tried all of the configurations on previous...
