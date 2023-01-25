ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Why Looking At Cents Per Point (CPP) Is An Awful Way To Value Award Points

People who collect miles and points to book “free travel” have the desire to put a value on each “currency.” Several websites publish guides listing these values and announce updates when a currency changes value due to a change in the loyalty program. These guides provide those who are just starting an idea of if they are getting a good value for points when making an award redemption.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

Great Rent Day Promo: 100% Transfer Bonus To Hawaiian Airlines, One Day Only

I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. In 2022 Bilt Rewards introduced the concept of bonus earning on the first of each month, referred to as “Rent Day”. It started with double points on all transactions (except for rent) on the first day of the month for Bilt Rewards Mastercard holders. Now, Bilt has started announcing additional promotions for Rent Day, and this month is excellent. In fact, I’m debating draining my entire Bilt Rewards account for this one.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

216K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy