ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night. Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Mayetta woman arrested on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman was arrested Friday morning in Jackson County for several charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, a deputy stopped a red Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Arrest made in connection to fentanyl death in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday. Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy