FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
WIBW
Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrests two for narcotics charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces two are in custody facing narcotics related charges following a traffic stop late Friday night. Shortly before midnight Friday, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a red 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near SW 61st Street and SW Vorse Road. During the investigation, a K9 Unit assisted and located illegal narcotics.
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
Kansas man sentenced to 7 years after bags of marijuana found in vehicle
A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle.
Stolen vehicle crime spree across Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topeka men were arrested following several reports of stolen vehicles in the capital city Thursday. Lt. Ron Ekis, a spokesman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers received calls about stolen vehicles from across the city. A catering business located in the 2100 block […]
WIBW
Mayetta woman arrested on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman was arrested Friday morning in Jackson County for several charges. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, a deputy stopped a red Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and Highway 75.
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
Man killed in overnight shooting near 34th and Chestnut Ave
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Mark Young. ————– KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Ave. There officers found several […]
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Arrest made in connection to fentanyl death in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday. Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction […]
2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670
Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.
WIBW
TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
