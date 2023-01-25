ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

wtae.com

Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured.  Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car.  He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

