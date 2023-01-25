Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man
State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man. Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends. A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Judge rejects motion to detain Pittsburgh activist over posts after chief's killing
An Allegheny County judge will not detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist over posts she made about the shooting death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Common Pleas Judge Kelly E. Bigley on Friday denied a request from District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.’s office to detain Nicky Jo Dawson.
Police seeking information about shooting of Aliquippa man 22 years after his death
Police are looking for information on the shooting death of an Aliquippa man, 22 years after his death. Marvin Steals, 27, was found shot to death Jan. 29, 2001, on Temple Road, Center Township, in Beaver County. Investigators learned Steals has several arguments earlier that day, one that ended with...
wtae.com
South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital
PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Police investigating after person shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street at around 1:06 a.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert. Police found a scene with shell casings...
Man accused of spitting, throwing hot coffee in AVH nurse’s face charged with felony assault
A South Greensburg man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. James Gregory Wilbur, 55, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
East Side man indicted for breaking child’s arm
An East Side man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he broke the arm of a child.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHIEF SAYS FORMER CHIEF DETECTIVE HAS BLACKMAILED HIM
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl has come under fire from a former member of the police department, who says that “over (his) dead body” would Schawl remain the chief in 2023. Retired Borough Chief Detective John Scherf this week gave Schawl a multi-page document containing 71 specific...
Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County homicide detectives on Wednesday laid out a play-by-play of the events that took place in Brackenridge when police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. “Swan [the suspect] covered a lot of geography and there are some issues with...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
Local man arraigned for bank robbery; bond set at $50K
A Boardman man was arraigned after he was accused of robbing a Boardman bank in May.
State police investigating situation involving intimate photos of former Baden Borough police chief
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a situation involving intimate photos of the former Baden Borough police chief, Channel 11 has confirmed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. Police said the images involving the former chief and another victim...
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured. Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car. He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township
CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
