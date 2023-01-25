Read full article on original website
Janesville police arrest man accused in attempted carjacking
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police arrested a man Friday who they said tried to steal multiple cars at a Wal-Mart. Police said the 25-year-old Janesville man stopped a red Cadillac in the parking lot and tried to open the car's door. He was unsuccessful and left the area. A few...
Man accused of shooting at Madison police officers found guilty of attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of a dozen felony charges after shooting at Madison police officers who were trying to arrest him last year, online court records show. A jury found Syngleton Smith-Harston guilty Thursday of all 12 charges he faced stemming from the January...
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
Clair Alan Oren
Clair Alan Oren, age 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1933, in Madison, the son of Clarence and Nellie Oren. Clair graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1951 and then attended Luther...
Anthony John "Tony" Hoffman
MADISON - Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman. Tony graduated from Madison East High...
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
The ultimate guide to secondhand shopping in Madison
Every secondhand shop I’ve ever experienced has the same smell. Some would call that first inward breath a mix of musky and dusty — I call it well-loved. Each storefront is full of wares someone else may have cherished, looking for a new home. Sometimes those shops are stacked floor to ceiling, while others are meticulously curated. Either way, a treasure hunt ensues for those eager to dive in.
Phyllis Marie Keller
Phyllis Marie Keller, 91, of Richland Center received her heavenly reward on January 26, 2023 at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center after a brief bout with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on April 21, 1931 in Richland Center, the daughter of Velma (Carter) and Charles Glen Keys. After...
Robert James Schenk
SUN PRAIRIE - Robert "Bob" Schenk, age 67, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He was born on Nov. 2, 1955, in Chicago, Ill., the son of John and Lucille (Knafus) Schenk. Robert graduated from Divine Heart Seminary in 1974. He was united in marriage to...
Badgers lose rematch with Illinois as slump continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers had a chance to get back on track and avenge a Jan. 7 loss to Illinois on Saturday. They did neither as the Illini won 61-51. Illinois forward Matthew Mayer caused the most problems for the Badgers, recording 26 points and shooting 9-19 from the field.
State Patrol: 21 hurt amid 85-vehicle pileup that shut down I-39/90 in Rock County for much of Friday
BELOIT, Wis. -- An 85-vehicle pileup on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit Friday afternoon left 21 people hurt and shuttered the busy highway for much of the day, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Friday night, the agency said the 21 people who were hurt in...
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
Middleton high school football program under investigation after harassment complaint; coach resigns
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is working with local police to investigate harassment allegations from within the district's high school football program. District spokesperson Shannon Valladolid said in a statement to News 3 Now that the district couldn't share any further information on the nature of the...
Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
GiGi's Playhouse gets $30K grant from Wispact Foundation
MADISON, Wis. -- GiGi's Playhouse, an achievement center focusing on those with Down syndrome, received a $30,000 check from the Wispact Foundation of Madison Thursday morning. The Wispact Foundation, which was established in 2021, provides grants to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities. "It's clear to the Wispact...
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
LuAnn M. Welsch
LuAnn M. Welsch, age 65, of Prairie du Sac passed away peacefully at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born at Sauk Prairie Hospital to LaVerne and Allene (Burdin) Welsch. LuAnn graduated from Sauk Prairie High School class of 1976. She started her career with Schwarz Insurance while in High School and continued for 42 years until her retirement in 2016.
