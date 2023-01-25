ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Memphis police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols during arrest

Authorities released bodycam footage showing five Memphis Police Department officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head. One of the clips...
MEMPHIS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy