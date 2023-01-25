Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
Channel 3000
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
Channel 3000
Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. According to Madison Gas and Electric, nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At...
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Channel 3000
State Patrol: 21 hurt amid 85-vehicle pileup that shut down I-39/90 in Rock County for much of Friday
BELOIT, Wis. -- An 85-vehicle pileup on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit Friday afternoon left 21 people hurt and shuttered the busy highway for much of the day, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Friday night, the agency said the 21 people who were hurt in...
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning, according to authorities.
Channel 3000
Body found in Fox River in rural Green Lake County Thursday morning
PRINCETON, Wis. -- First responders found a body in the Fox River in Green Lake County Thursday morning, the county's sheriff's office said. After getting a call from a concerned citizen around 6:50 a.m., deputies went to a home in the Town of Princeton, where they found tracks leading to broken ice and open water.
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 2. Burlington, 6. Butler, 2.5. Franklin, 6. Elmwood Park,...
CBS 58
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
