Jefferson County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense. A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead

JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
Channel 3000

All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
Channel 3000

Highway 19 West back open near I-39/90 after crash

WINDSOR, Wis. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 19 are back open near I-39/90 in Windsor after a crash. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 and County CV. Dane County dispatchers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were...
Channel 3000

Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash

MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
nbc15.com

After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. According to Madison Gas and Electric, nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At...
Channel 3000

Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened

BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
Channel 3000

Body found in Fox River in rural Green Lake County Thursday morning

PRINCETON, Wis. -- First responders found a body in the Fox River in Green Lake County Thursday morning, the county's sheriff's office said. After getting a call from a concerned citizen around 6:50 a.m., deputies went to a home in the Town of Princeton, where they found tracks leading to broken ice and open water.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 2. Burlington, 6. Butler, 2.5. Franklin, 6. Elmwood Park,...
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
