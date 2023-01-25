Read full article on original website
One arrested in connection with fatal Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.
Investigators identify Huntsville arson suspect
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved with an arson.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
3 sought in Huntsville afternoon bank robbery
Huntsville police are currently investigating an afternoon bank robbery. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to PNC Bank, 2004 Country Club Ave., around 3 p.m. Police say the robbery was carried out by three suspects, but have not issued any kind of physical description yet. Investigators are still gathering...
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
WAFF
HPD responds to robbery at PNC Bank
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects. This story will be...
Huntsville community leader reacts to the video released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This video was released just one day after the five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols and all five officers are currently out of jail on bond. Angela Curry, the Executive Director of United Women of Color, says...
WHNT-TV
Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News 19 at 5:00 1/26)
A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Bank Robbery Suspect Could Get Federal Charges (News …. A Harvest man has been formally charged with four robberies of Regions Banks since May. Registration Begins for Several Fantasy Playhouse …. If you have a...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Decatur man accused of meth trafficking
A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) resulted in a man's arrest on Thursday.
HPD, other agencies release statements after Tyre Nichols’ video release
Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and other police departments around Alabama and Tennessee have released a statement in reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
WAFF
Financial Friday: Check fraud involving your mailbox
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mail theft and mail carrier robberies are a growing problem around the United States, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The postal service said criminals will steal mail from residential and business mailboxes with the purpose of finding checks. Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy says...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
WAFF
Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
One dead, one injured in Limestone County crash
A single-car accident early Friday left one person dead and another person injured, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Huntsville man allegedly admits to multiple Regions Bank robberies
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges.
WAFF
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
FOX54 News
