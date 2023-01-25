Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
North Country officials anticipate Governor Hochul’s upcoming budget address
As New York Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to deliver her budget address, North Country officials are hopeful that initiatives meant to support rural development, housing and infrastructure will be a priority. Governor Hochul delivered her State of the State address on January 10th outlining priorities such as housing affordability, health...
wamc.org
Advocates seek $219 million boost for New York afterschool programs
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver her state budget proposal on Wednesday. As budget season nears, lobbyists and advocates have been packing the hallways of the state capitol in Albany to get their priorities across to lawmakers. This past week, supporters rallied for an increase in funding...
wamc.org
1/27/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
wamc.org
North Country Roots in Plattsburgh approved for cannabis retail license
The New York state Cannabis Control Board approved 30 applicants Wednesday for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses. One of the retailers will be Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots. This is the second round of license approvals for provisional retail cannabis licenses that the state Cannabis Control Board has considered. Board Executive...
wamc.org
Grant awarded to help preserve Vermont historic documents
The state of Vermont is getting a grant to help preserve and increase access to the state’s historic documents. Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the $34,000 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission for the Vermont Historical Records Program. The...
wamc.org
Bethlehem Town Supervisor delivers State of the Town address
Bethlehem Supervisor David VanLuven has delivered his State of the Town address. In his sixth State of the Town address Wednesday, VanLuven said the Albany County town of Bethlehem instills optimism and encouragement within him, especially during times when he feels he is confronted by negativity. "If one spends much...
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-26-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on CNN reporting that The National Archives is looking into sending letters to all living former presidents and vice presidents, asking them go through their records to ensure there are no classified materials. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany....
Comments / 0