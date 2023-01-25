LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has heard from a few viewers having issues getting our channel recently, and we want to explain. Last year’s ice storm damaged some of the equipment on our tower, and right now we’re fixing that by upgrading the line between the station and our transmitter in Grandfield. This has been delayed by weather, especially because we have to physically send people to climb up both towers (which are around 500 and 1,000 ft. tall, respectively).

