Fort Sill honors retiring service members and civilian workers
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Service members and civilian workers were recognized for their service in a retirement ceremony on Fort Sill. A retirement ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Cache Creek Chapel. Service members and civilian workers were all honored for their hard work and achievements. Sgt. 1st...
Promotion ceremony held for Bridgadier General
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill honored one of its leaders as he stepped into a new role on Post. A ceremony was held Friday afternoon for Shane P. Morgan, who was promoted to Brigadier General at the Old Post Quadrangle. Morgan has served Fort Sill as the Commandant...
6th Annual Lawton RV and Boat Show returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV and Boat show is returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the sixth year. 7News spoke with Don Miner, the event coordinator, about hosting the show each year, new additions this year, and how community members can make the most of their experience.
Stephens County Humane Society debuts remodeled cattery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Want to hang out with a cat, but not sure if you want to adopt? The perfect place just opened up in Stephens County. The newly redesigned cattery was created with a goal to give the cats a fresh new space to live until they find their forever home.
Teen court selected as finalist for award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teen Court of Lawton is 1 of 21 organizations chosen as finalists for the Oklahoma Non-profit Excellence award. This award is presented annually by the Oklahoma Center for Non-profits. The state has almost 19 thousand non-profits to choose from across the state. Each finalist will receive...
Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled. The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the...
Learning Tree Academy holds “Parade of Nations”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers at the Learning Tree Academy held the school’s annual week-long activity highlighting the different cultures around the world. During the week, students spent time learning about the country assigned to their classroom. They participated in activities ranging from art projects to dances, all while...
‘Think Ability’ community garden preparing for Valentines Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability community garden is getting ready to spread some Valentines cheer to the community. Every year, organizers put together rose bouquets to purchase. Volunteers are now hard at work assembling the gifts, and will deliver them once completed. The annual event helps the garden...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady County are those of Athena Brownfield. Earlier this month, authorities from the OSBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched a property in Grady County, approximately five miles north of Rush Springs, connected to Athena’s caretaker, Ivon Adams.
Issues watching 7News? Here’s why.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News has heard from a few viewers having issues getting our channel recently, and we want to explain. Last year’s ice storm damaged some of the equipment on our tower, and right now we’re fixing that by upgrading the line between the station and our transmitter in Grandfield. This has been delayed by weather, especially because we have to physically send people to climb up both towers (which are around 500 and 1,000 ft. tall, respectively).
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those visiting the Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday may have noticed some odd tape and noise as the hospital held the exercise portion of their active shooter training. Women and Children’s Services Director Paula Griffith said, “So today we are having active shooter drills throughout...
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
Sunglasses required for Friday | 1/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight’s forecast will be similar to last night: clear skies, light winds & cold temperatures. Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Wind chills, much like the past few mornings, will feel more like the low to mid 20s.
Lawton man dies after medical incident while driving down I-44, running off road
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man died after having a medical incident behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling on I-44 on Thursday morning. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. near Mile Marker 58. According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Matthew Muirhead, 30, was driving his truck...
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today counting the homeless population
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today, trying to figure out just how many homeless people live in Lawton during the “point in time count.”. The numbers in the count will dictate how much federal funding organizations will receive to provide resources to the homeless.
Kiowa Co. road closes after car accident
KIOWA CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A collision closed a Kiowa Co. road Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. N 2220 Rd., just south of E 1630 Rd., reportedly closed around 9 a.m. due to a car accident. It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m., according to the Oklahoma...
Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on Lee when hit by a car. “We got a notice about an hour later to...
COURT DOCS: Possible motive discussed in Shane Chockpoyah murder
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have shed more light on the circumstances leading up to the death of Shane Chockpoyah. The affadavit says the State Medical Examiner’s office ruled his cause of death as strangulation in early January. According to investigators, once Chockpoyah had been identified by the...
