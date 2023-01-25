Read full article on original website
Researchers dock along River Street to help Right Whales
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A conservation crew from the United Kingdom is docked on River Street hoping to help right whales. Researchers working with IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare gave the public tours of the their vessel, “Song of the Whale.” The 69 foot boat is rigged for research, this trip, right whale observation.
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Savannah’s Oyster Bar Is The Latest Hotspot For Southern Seafood
Savannah’s historic charm and gorgeous scenery is one of the best things about this quaint city. A close second is all the amazing food that an be found in this Southern city. From steakhouses to seafood houses, and everything in between, Savannah, GA is your destination. Now tourists and locals alike can add one more restaurant to their must visit list in Savannah …Sorry Charlie’s.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Savannah Book Festival announces 2023 lineup
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the finest invitation-only literary festivals in the country this Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16-19. SBF presents nationally-recognized, best-selling and emerging authors over the four-day weekend. The Festival’s main event, Festival Saturday, will take place on Saturday,...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
Ninth annual GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in Downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in Downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest 2023 is to...
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
WJCL
Dining in The Dark raises money for blind and low vision
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision held its annual Dining in The Dark Event. The purpose of the unique gala is to raise awareness about vision loss. It gives guests a sensory experience of how people live with blindness and low vision every day. Guests are escorted into a completely darkened hall of the Enmarket Arena. They were served a three-course meal in complete darkness. The waiters serving the food are the Savannah Metro’s SWAT team using night vision equipment. It gives people a glimpse into life without sight.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – School is back in session and for now the holidays have passed, but not to worry, this weekend has many fun things to do in the Hostess City. Here’s a list of ten things happening this weekend that you might want to participate in. 2023 PULSE Art + Technology Festival When: […]
matadornetwork.com
What It’s Like To Stay at Hilton Head Health, One of America’s Most Renowned Wellness Resorts
Wellness travel is projected to be a $1 trillion industry by 2030, according to market research company Grand View Research. From spas to natural excursions, the breadth of choices has expanded with traveler interest, and resorts like the long-standing Hilton Head Health, or H3, which opened in 1976, are building on all-inclusive programs for guests to create their own total wellbeing journey with the goal of long-term fitness and health in mind. After four days of previewing the resort’s new ReNew program, it was clear that, in H3’s case, that journey is just as centered on spa treatments as it is on getting active.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
WJCL
More economic development headed to Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — More economic development is coming to Bulloch County. It's a big day in Bulloch County as revalyu, a plastic bottle recycling company, announced their plan to build their first-ever plant in the United States in Statesboro. “This is our first venture out of India, in fact,"...
WJCL
Savannah child actor Hayden Zaller breaking barriers on the big screen
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
Savannah Tribune
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held
International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
foodgressing.com
Hilton Head Island Restaurant Week 2023 SC: Menus Highlights, Dates
Hilton Head Island Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 28 – February 4, 2023. Whether it is a place that has never been tried or the area’s newest hot spot, Restaurant Week is the best way to dine your way through the Lowcountry. The chamber’s 15th annual Restaurant Week...
WJCL
Savannah to look at 'Bar Cards,' new requirement for all servers in order to serve alcoholic beverages
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE: Your Friday Headlines. The city of Savannah is set to look at new alcoholic beverage revisions during their city council meeting, including a new and proposed object called a "Bar Card." A "Bar Card," if approved, is what servers and waitresses would carry with them...
