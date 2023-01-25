ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery

A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Crocker murder case inching closer to trial

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberly Wright are the Effingham County trio accused of killing two of their children and burying them in their backyard. There have been more than 60 pre-trial motions filed in the Crocker case. But after a two-day motion...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
SAVANNAH, GA

