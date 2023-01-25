Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Trial: State's witnesses take the stand describing what they saw at crime scene
Court will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. Check back to watch live footage. On Friday, the jury in the trial of Alex Murdaugh heard from three law enforcement personnel who painted a picture of what they learned the night of the murders and at the crime scene. Below video: Evidence...
allongeorgia.com
Savannah Man Faces Prison After Admitting to Second Bank Robbery
A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank, just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of Bank...
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
WJCL
Chatham County prosecutors pushing to block camera access at Leilani Simon's murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leilani Simon was absent from her court hearing Wednesday afternoon, where a stand-in judge ruled on media access during parts of her upcoming murder trial. Simon is charged with killing her 20-month-old child, Quinton Simon, who disappeared from his Chatham County home back in October. Below...
WJCL
See evidence presented in the first day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — See the images in the video above. The Colleton County Court has released still images pertaining to evidence presented at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. Included in the images are still frames from bodycam video, depictions of the crime scene the night of the...
WJCL
Charged with her toddler's murder, Leilani Simon back in Chatham County court
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Check back for updates to this story as they develop. Leilani Simon, accused of killing her toddler son Quinton Simon, will be back in court Wednesday to review DFCS documents related to her family. Simon has been in jail since November for the disappearance and death...
WJCL
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of its longest-serving police horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department's longest-serving horse died peacefully Friday night in his stall. He was 22 years old. Sgt. Bobby joined the Mounted Patrol Unit in 2004 at the age of 3. SPD said he was a rock-solid horse from day one. Police said they cannot...
WJCL
Crocker murder case inching closer to trial
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Anthony Wright and Kimberly Wright are the Effingham County trio accused of killing two of their children and burying them in their backyard. There have been more than 60 pre-trial motions filed in the Crocker case. But after a two-day motion...
WJCL
Crocker trio, accused of murdering their three children, are back in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two of their children and burying them in their backyard were back in court, taking issue with the original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart...
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
WJCL
Video: Hear full testimony from the first deputy to respond to the Murdaugh murder scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Watch the entirety of Sgt. Greene's testimony above. The first witness to take the stand in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh introduced the jury to graphic bodycam video and shed light on Murdaugh's behavior the night of the double murders. Sgt. Daniel Greene of the...
Body cam footage of scene shown in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh looked close to collapsing at times as first-responder body cam video was shown to the jury in day four of his double murder trial in Colleton County.
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
WJCL
Human trafficking survivor shares his story at 'Stop the Traffick'
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Nearly 25 million people are trafficked each year. With statistics like that, it's no wonder why people from all over the world came to Savannah State University for the annual Stop The Traffick conference. “I came in 2006, and for the next six years, my life...
Comments / 4