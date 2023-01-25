ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sarah Jackson: British windsurfer says south coast like 'surfing in sewage everyday'

British windsurfer Sarah Jackson says she has relocated from the south coast of England to Tenerife for the winter because she was "surfing in sewage everyday". In November, Havant Borough Council expressed concern over pollution detected off the north coast of Hayling Island, where Jackson was training. Jackson, 24, told...
New York Post

Hiker captures hypnotic video of rare spinning ice disk: ‘It felt surreal’

An adventurer was mesmerized after encountering a giant, perfectly round frozen disc spinning in water while hiking a mountainous area in Scotland. “To happen across something so serene and perfectly formed, it felt surreal,” Dan Brown, 32, told South West News Service of the Lazy Susan-esque spectacle that is marveling viewers online.
Surfline

Moments: “This Might be my Last Full Send.”

For the first time in the 35-year history of The Eddie Aikau Invitational at Waimea Bay, several female big-wave surfers took their rightful place among the honored invitees. And while unassuming Hawaiian lifeguard Luke Shepardson won the day, there were many heroes at the Bay. One of them was Hawaiian...
Time Out Global

Is it time we stopped going wild swimming?

Can you imagine anything better than breast-stroking through murky brown waters at teeth-chattering temperatures? Jo Robb can’t. She dives into the Thames several times a week with wild-swimming group the Henley Mermaids (self-described ‘maniacs’), and is effusive about the benefits: ‘It fosters this connection with nature and with the river.’ Joan Fennelly, a fellow Mermaid, agrees: ‘You can go down to the river in a foul mood and you will always come back with a smile on your face… most of the time.’

