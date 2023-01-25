ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Coast News

Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies

Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

New members for Water Authority

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors welcomed seven new members from across the region at its first regular meeting Jan. 26. Each of the Water Authority’s 24 retail member agencies are represented by at least one member of the 36-member board of directors, which sets the Water Authority’s strategic direction. The Water Authority provides wholesale water supplies that sustains 3.3 million people and a $268 billion regional economy, in coordination with its member agencies.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

