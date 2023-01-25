Read full article on original website
ACTION holds ribbon cutting in Trumbull
On Saturday, ACTION of Trumbull County held a ribbon cutting for the expansion of their community work in Trumbull.
House water damage delays YSU interim president from moving in
A water pipe broke at the Pollock House on Wick Avenue during the Christmas deep freeze. President Jim Tressel and his wife had just moved out.
Trumbull County to receive demolition grant
Trumbull County is one of 15 counties that will receive help for demolitions in the third round of the state's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program.
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
WFMJ.com
At least 8 police departments respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence overnight. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch says there...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
Bike rental coming soon to Youngstown
Starting this spring, people will be able to rent bicycles in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
WFMJ.com
Part of Youngstown's West Federal closing Monday
Youngstown’s Front Street will be busier than usual beginning Monday as work continues on the downtown SMART2 project. City officials say they plan to shut down West Federal Street between Fifth Avenue and Symphony Place as of Monday, January 30, 2023. Symphony Place north and south will remain open....
Contractor accused of scamming clients back in jail
John Bartos was arrested this week by sheriff's deputies after they discovered he had warrants in several courts.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
Semi heads off roadway on I-80 in Trumbull County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi went off of I-80 near the Belmont Avenue Exit around 4 a.m.
Man charged with assaulting code enforcement officer at North Side home
Reports said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon for assaulting and threatening housing code enforcement officers.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rocks thrown onto passing vehicles on I-680 Youngstown Police are investigating after someone tossed rocks onto vehicles driving along...
WFMJ.com
Speeding in Youngstown school zones significantly reduced after installation of speed cams
Youngstown Police are reporting a significant reduction in drivers speeding in school zones since the recent installation of speed cameras in school zones throughout the city. According to a news release, in a pre-program five-day speed study 47% of drivers were traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
The reduced time came after receiving feedback from the community, said Gena Sullivan of Blue Line Solutions earlier this week.
Discussion held on changing Shotspotter in Youngstown
Shotspotter is used to locate gunfire in Youngstown.
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days.
