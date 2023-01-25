ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

At least 8 police departments respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station

An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence overnight. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch says there...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Part of Youngstown's West Federal closing Monday

Youngstown’s Front Street will be busier than usual beginning Monday as work continues on the downtown SMART2 project. City officials say they plan to shut down West Federal Street between Fifth Avenue and Symphony Place as of Monday, January 30, 2023. Symphony Place north and south will remain open....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rocks thrown onto passing vehicles on I-680 Youngstown Police are investigating after someone tossed rocks onto vehicles driving along...
