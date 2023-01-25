Read full article on original website
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
Woman accused of biting officer, fighting patrons outside bar in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after trying to fight numerous patrons outside of a sports bar in North Miami Beach and biting an officer, authorities said. Maketha Battle, 36, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence and...
14-year-old charged as adult, accused of fatally shooting Broward teenager
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head last month in Deerfield Beach, prosecutors confirmed to Local 10 News Friday. Jail records show that Keantae Vaughn was transferred from juvenile detention to the Paul Rein...
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
‘I won’t rest’: Detective continues search for 22-year-old student’s I-95 killer
MIAMI – Sheila Nunez lost her 22-year-old daughter Melissa Gonzalez during a Friday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County. Gonzalez, an aspiring attorney who had graduated from Florida International University, was driving at about 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 3, southbound near Northwest 79 Street. Gonzalez was with...
Hearing held for ex-Hialeah cop accused of beating handcuffed man
HIALEAH, Fla. – A bond court hearing was held Friday morning for fired Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Quinones Otaño, 27, a day after the Miami-Dade state attorney announced he was being charged for allegedly beating a handcuffed homeless man. “It’s a sad and disappointing day when any officer...
Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a...
Florida man, woman facing charges after being caught in the act of alleged Shrewsbury break-in
SHREWSBURY, Mass — A Florida man and woman are facing charges after police allegedly caught the pair immediately after they robbed a Shrewsbury home on Wednesday. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, Florida and Yaveth Martinez, 26, of Miami, Florida are both facing charges including Malicious Destruction of Property, Conspiracy and False ID.
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
PBSO: The Sheriff's Office Will 'Never Ever' Call To Arrest You
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw warns the public about a scam involving an imposter claiming to be from his agency, calling to say there is a warrant out for you and telling you to purchase a "voucher" at Walgreens.
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness.
2 Hialeah police officers accused of beating handcuffed homeless man until he was unconscious
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah police officers and a civilian are being charged after a homeless man was handcuffed and beaten unconscious last month, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday. The state attorney identified the officers as Rafael Quinos Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22. Jail records...
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K
WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week. She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety. “I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you...
