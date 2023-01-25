Read full article on original website
ND & MN Legislative news
— A House committee has given a “do not pass” recommendation to a bill designed to make sure women would become chairs of House committees. The measure requires the House majority leader to appoint two female members from the party as chairmen of standing committees. The vote was 8-5 against.
MN Gov. Walz proposes $3.3B infrastructure bill
Governor Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package. It would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. The proposal, known as a bonding bill, would be the largest in state history if the...
ND landowners at odds in carbon pipeline plans
North Dakota landowners testified for and against a carbon capture company’s use of eminent domain at a legislative committee hearing on Friday. Some landowners said carbon companies should not be able to forcibly buy people’s land. Other landowners said carbon companies should be able to so they can...
ND Atty. Gen. seeks court approval on Glasser Images settlement
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is seeking approval in Burleigh County District Court for a settlement with a now-defunct Bismarck photography business. In accordance with the agreement, the company admits that it engaged in consumer fraud. The settlement bans Glasser Images — along with owner Jack Glasser and former...
