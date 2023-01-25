Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.

1 DAY AGO