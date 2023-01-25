Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
1 Player Every Team Should Dump at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
Every NBA team has something it hopes to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, be that a win-now contributor, a long-term draft asset or anything in between. While some clubs won't admit this publicly, they all have someone they'd prefer to unload too—or, at the least, someone who'd bring back more value in a trade than he'd supply on the hardwood.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Would Be 'Best Available Player' at Trade Deadline, Exec Says
The Toronto Raptors are still weighing whether to make any big moves before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but one Eastern Conference executive believes they have the most coveted player on the market. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reports that swingman OG Anunoby likely "would inspire the fiercest trade-deadline...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Rui Hachimura Trade Takes Some 'Heat Off' Rob Pelinka, NBA GM Says
The Los Angeles Lakers have abstained from making any sort of earth-shattering trade around LeBron James and Anthony Davis despite lingering questions dating back to last season's rough campaign. And the acquisition of Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards may have bought Rob Pelinka enough goodwill with the Lakers fanbase...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Who's Rising, Falling as Trade Deadline Nears?
It was another parity-packed week in the NBA, as the rebuilding Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons combined for more wins than the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. Results like that have made the power rankings tricky all season, but it's made the on-court action as fun as ever (assuming you like high-octane offense and tons of jump shooting).
Bleacher Report
Woj: OG Anunoby Drawing Big Interest in Trade Talks; Could Command 3 1st-Round Picks
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby could possibly net as many as three first-round draft picks in a trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during Friday's edition of NBA Today (2:07 mark):. "OG Anunoby is a player around the league—there is great interest in him at really probably the most important position...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Seeking Frontcourt Reinforcements at NBA Trade Deadline Behind Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton is in the midst of a breakout campaign, but the Nets lack depth in the frontcourt and suffer when he's on the bench. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday's episode of NBA Countdown that the Nets will be looking to add a backup big man prior to this year's trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Bleacher Report
Heat Fined $25K For Violating NBA Injury Reporting Policies
The NBA announced Saturday that it fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for "failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting." This marks the second time the Heat have been fined $25,000 for improper injury reporting this season, with the first instance occurring last month. Per Gilbert McGregor of Sporting...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Bigs and Their Top Landing Spots
Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.
Bleacher Report
The Most Surprising NBA All-Stars Since 2000
While the voting format and framework of the NBA All-Star Game tend to make it a popularity contest, an unexpected player occasionally slips into the showcase. Throughout the last two-plus decades, the contest has seen the surprise inclusion of Theo Ratliff and Kyle Korver, among several others. These unanticipated All-Stars either held a supporting role and/or didn't have huge production.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed for Draft Format
The only undefeated dynasty in the NBA will have another opportunity to extend its winning streak this year. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron has won all five games in the current format which calls for captains to draft their teams instead of the traditional matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Bleacher Report
WNBA Legend Candace Parker Announces Aces Contract Agreement After Chicago Sky Stint
Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Aces following a two-year stint with the Chicago Sky, she announced Saturday via Instagram. "After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we've decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives," Parker wrote. "I'm forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago—our fans, teammates, coaches and ownership.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Snubs and Misses from 2023 NBA All-Star Starters
On Thursday, the NBA revealed this year's All-Star starters from both the Eastern and Western Conference. And, as is often the case, the fans (whose votes account for 50 percent of the final tally), media and players (25 percent each) didn't quite get it right in the East... NBA on...
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid 'Completely Hosed' in NBA All-Star Voting, 76ers' Daryl Morey Says
Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey isn't happy that Joel Embiid wasn't voted as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, Morey said Embiid was "completely hosed" in the All-Star voting. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: 'Do Not Be Surprised' If Bulls Move Andre Drummond at Deadline
As the Chicago Bulls continue their fall down the Eastern Conference standings, they have a decision to make about whether or not to become sellers at the trade deadline. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, "do not be surprised" if the Bulls move Andre Drummond ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Says Joel Embiid Deserves to Start NBA All-Star Game After Snub
Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić believes Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was snubbed for a spot as an All-Star Game starter. Nikola Jokic said he was surprised Joel Embiid wasn't named an All-Star starter: "He deserves it." The starters were announced on Thursday...
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Backs Breanna Stewart, Wants WNBA to Receive 'Equal Rights'
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar echoed the sentiment of WNBA star Breanna Stewart when he advocated Thursday for WNBA players "getting equal rights." The WNBA faces increased scrutiny over its travel arrangements for players. The collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA and the players' union stipulates players are afforded...
