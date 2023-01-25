Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
NDHP crash closed stretch of I-29
The north bound lanes of I-29 between Argusville and Gardner were closed for about two-and-a-half hours last night due to multiple crashes – one involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle. Authorities say the NDHP trooper had stopped near Argusville to check on a four vehicle accident around seven...
Cause identified in GF garage fire
A faulty block heater cord is being blamed for starting a garage fire in north Grand Forks on Wednesday. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 219 Seward Avenue around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke coming from the roof of the detached garage. Inside the structure fire teams found a parked car. Both the garage and vehicle sustained significant damage. There were no injuries.
Curt Kruen wins Henry Havig Award
The award goes to….Curt Kruen. Kruen was presented with the Henry Havig award by The Chamber last night (Thursday) during the business group’s annual dinner meeting. Kruen has a long history of public service: Grand Forks Council…East Grand Forks Board of Education…and as a legislator in the North Dakota House and Senate. He has also served on the Chamber Board for 23 years.
GF Presidential Scholar candidates
Thirteen Grand Forks Public Schools seniors have been named candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The list includes nine students from Red River and four from Central. Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors distinguished graduating seniors across the nation. In 2015, the program was...
NWS releases spring flood outlook #1
The River Forecast Center has released its first flood outlook of the season. It suggests the risk for significant spring flooding is in the Red River Valley is relatively low – and running below long-term historical averages. Despite numerous early winter storms the month of January has been dry....
Chadwick named GFC girls track & field coach
Grand Forks Public Schools is pleased to announce Lindi Chadwick has accepted the Head Girls’ Track and Field Coach position at Grand Forks Central High School. “Lindi is an energetic coach that will continue to develop a positive track culture here at Grand Forks Central,” said Tony Bina, athletic director at Grand Forks Central High School. “She has a diverse background in track and field events as a coach and athlete, allowing her to implement current and new ideas in the program.”
