Grand Forks Public Schools is pleased to announce Lindi Chadwick has accepted the Head Girls’ Track and Field Coach position at Grand Forks Central High School. “Lindi is an energetic coach that will continue to develop a positive track culture here at Grand Forks Central,” said Tony Bina, athletic director at Grand Forks Central High School. “She has a diverse background in track and field events as a coach and athlete, allowing her to implement current and new ideas in the program.”

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO