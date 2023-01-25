ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

fox26houston.com

Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado

DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
cw39.com

Pasadena / Deer Park tornado rated EF3 with 140 mph winds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After surveying the damage from Tuesday’s Houston-area tornado, the preliminary report from the National Weather Service says, at its peak, the Pasadena / Deer Park tornado reached EF3 status with maximum winds of 140 mph. The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale ranges from EF0 to EF5....
KHOU

Sheriff: Man found dead in Brazoria County after possible home invasion

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead in a home early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island. When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
