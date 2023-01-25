Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Recovery center opens in Pasadena to help residents impacted by storm
It's been three days since a devastating tornado tore through Deer Park and Pasadena causing thousands to be impacted by the dangerous storm. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks to those at a new recovery center in Pasadena as organizations come together to help.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park residents prepare for incoming weather as FEMA begins survey of storm damage
DEER PARK, Texas - Storms looming in the coming days have kicked cleanup efforts into overdrive in a Deer Park neighborhood as they try to secure their homes as best as possible. The Dow family sustained heavy damage to their home during Tuesday's tornados, and haven't stopped working since. "We...
fox26houston.com
Tornado displaces dozens of nursing home residents in Deer Park
More than 160 people at a nursing home in Deer Park have been displaced following the severe storm and tornadoes on Tuesday. Officials say they are unsure if the facility will be rebuilt. FOX 26 Natalie Hee reports more on the tragic story.
KHOU
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare partially destroyed by tornadoes
The Joyful Kids Learning Center in Pasadena with nearly 80 kids is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Deer Park family living without power uses backup generator purchased after Hurricane Ike
A family told Eyewitness News they huddled in the bathroom and a closet when the tornado came barreling through, but they're thankful they've only lost power.
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Two men help rescue UPS driver from overturned truck during severe storm
Manuel Silva and Luis O'Campo stopped to help rescue a woman UPS worker whose delivery truck fell on its side as the storm passed through Pasadena, TX on Tuesday. O'Campo's wife caught the rescue on camera. (Video Courtesy of Luis O'Campo)
fox26houston.com
Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
Deer Park tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service now confirms the tornado that hit Deer Park near Houston Tuesday will be rated as an EF-3 with a width of a half-mile and a path 18 miles long, It had a maximum wind speed of 140 miles-an-hour.
Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado
PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado. On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas. Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings. "Both of them...
Video shows Deer Park PD officer take K-9 out of SUV and into safety during EF3 tornado
The officer can be seen in the video running into the gushing winds to save the dog, which was inside a parked patrol car in front of the police station.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare had nearly 80 kids inside during tornado, sustained major roof damage
DEER PARK, Texas - A daycare in Deer Park is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. The daycare's owner says roughly 80 kids attend the Joyful Kids Learning Center on West Pasadena Blvd. Fortunately, no children were injured. Since Tuesday,...
cw39.com
Pasadena / Deer Park tornado rated EF3 with 140 mph winds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After surveying the damage from Tuesday’s Houston-area tornado, the preliminary report from the National Weather Service says, at its peak, the Pasadena / Deer Park tornado reached EF3 status with maximum winds of 140 mph. The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale ranges from EF0 to EF5....
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Deer Park community staple, 'Skate World', severely damaged by EF3 tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - J Malone is the owner of Skate World in Deer Park, it's been in the community since 1977 as it was passed down to him from his father. The rink is booked for birthday parties for the next several weeks, but those parties are now canceled after Tuesday's tornado wreaked havoc throughout the entire establishment.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
Click2Houston.com
45-year-old found dead after possible home invasion in Brazoria Co., deputies say
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly found dead in Brazoria County after deputies say they received a call about a home invasion on Saturday. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call about the home invasion and reports of gunfire from the 300 block of Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island at around 2:52 a.m.
KHOU
Sheriff: Man found dead in Brazoria County after possible home invasion
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A man was found dead in a home early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said they received multiple calls reporting a possible home invasion and gunshots at around 2:52 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard in Treasure Island. When they arrived, deputies found a 45-year-old man dead inside the home.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
