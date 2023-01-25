Read full article on original website
Related
Little Change to Southland Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the tenth time in the last 11 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.562, its highest amount since Dec. 14.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
KGET 17
State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to afford exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering distributing California Climate Credits before April, when natural gas credits are typically issued, CPUC President Alice Reynolds recently said. Those payments...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
KTLA.com
Climate credits may be issued early to help offset soaring California natural gas bills
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
KCRA.com
California plans to increase water deliveries after winter storms. Here's a look at reservoir levels
After weeks of stormy weather earlier this month, California's Department of Water Resources is getting a better idea of how the state's water supply may be shaping up for the coming spring and summer. The department is planning to increase certain water deliveries, which is a good sign. Water managers...
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
foxla.com
California community uses zip line to access homes following atmospheric river storms
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - After the recent devastating atmospheric river storms in California, a zip line has become a lifeline for one community. The access bridge in Corralitos, located in Santa Cruz County, was washed away in storm waters. It could have left several families stranded. However, thanks to resident Darrell Hardy, that didn't happen. (Darrell Hardy) (FOX Weather)
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
State water deliveries to surge — highest in 6 years
Growers and Southern California cities that get water from the state aqueduct will receive 30% of their requested allocations. That’s the most in January since 2017, after heavy rains fed the reservoirs.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Comments / 2