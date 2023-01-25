ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFEJO_0kRNC5qT00

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of Collinsville.

According to OHP, Crystal Hall, age 18 of Owasso, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado north on N. Memorial Dr. Hall left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and then overcorrected to the left.

OHP said the truck rolled an unknown number of times before it came to a rest on its side.

Hall was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition with head and internal torso injuries.

OHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

OHP also said the roadway was dry when the crash occurred.

Tulsa, OK
