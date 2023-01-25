Read full article on original website
county17.com
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
newscenter1.tv
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
KEVN
More snowfall this weekend
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal. In December, the Black Hills was hit by a pair of snowstorms, shutting down schools and businesses, but they weren’t the only groups affected.
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
kotatv.com
Multiple rounds of snow sticking around into the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and periods of heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mile per hour. An additional 1″ to 4″ inches of snow is possible for the northern Black Hills of South Dakota and the Wyoming Black Hills. These areas include Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, Nemo, Sundance, Aladdin, Beulah, and Four Corners. Outlying areas could see a trace up to an inch or two of snow.
mybighornbasin.com
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
KELOLAND TV
More active weather this weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, January 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are near normal for this time of year. That will change as we start next week. For this afternoon, winds will be increasing along with the chance of snow. Western South Dakota is already receiving rain and snow today. The Black Hills is...
ktwb.com
Advisories issued ahead of incoming winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Multiple advisories have been issued ahead of incoming winter weather systems set to impact the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern South Dakota as a band of light snow will quickly pass through the region tonight, possibly changing to rain in some areas before ending.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
KELOLAND TV
SWAT at home on Cleveland Avenue; Senator stripped of voting powers; Strong winds, snow in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4. A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene. One day after having...
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal fire update; Abortion clarification bill; Strong winds, snow in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom room where a man was killed. Republican lawmakers...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
KELOLAND TV
Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
