Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
GILLETTE, WY
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

More snowfall this weekend

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal. In December, the Black Hills was hit by a pair of snowstorms, shutting down schools and businesses, but they weren’t the only groups affected.
KELOLAND TV

High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead

Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Multiple rounds of snow sticking around into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and periods of heavy snow and wind gusts of up to 40 mile per hour. An additional 1″ to 4″ inches of snow is possible for the northern Black Hills of South Dakota and the Wyoming Black Hills. These areas include Lead, Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena, Nemo, Sundance, Aladdin, Beulah, and Four Corners. Outlying areas could see a trace up to an inch or two of snow.
DEADWOOD, SD
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
ktwb.com

Advisories issued ahead of incoming winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Multiple advisories have been issued ahead of incoming winter weather systems set to impact the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeastern South Dakota as a band of light snow will quickly pass through the region tonight, possibly changing to rain in some areas before ending.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
capcity.news

Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
WYOMING STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sweetwaternow.com

New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
LARAMIE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Disaster declaration for SD tribes being reviewed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes. The requests are for the Oglala and Rosebud Sioux Tribes due to the snow storms in December. Several feet of snow trapped people in their homes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

