The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
WATE
Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with the Knoxville Chamber. Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast. City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with...
Vols take care of Texas in top-10 matchup, 82-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee found a maintainable lead over No. 10 Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in route to a 82-71 victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a weapon Texas didn’t know what to do with. The Vols senior found the 20-point mark early in the second half, coming […]
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
WATE
Beauford Delaney painting up for auction
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist. Beauford Delaney...
WATE
2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its 31st year with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon …. Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
WATE
Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
WATE
Sara Puckett shined against Missouri
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers. Tennessee leaders speak out...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
WATE
10 pounds of Lo Mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness. 10 pounds of Lo Mein tossed during inspection at …. The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could...
WATE
Blood donations help young boy fighting leukemia
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. News at Midday. WATE 6...
Covenant Health donates 10 acres for ‘State-of-the-art’ healthcare training facility
Leaders from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health joined together at Parkwest Medical Center to officially transfer 10 acres of land to build on new state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in Knoxville.
WATE
Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video
The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
Knox County Schools unveil academy options for upcoming 10th grades
The first set of schools participating in the 865 Academies initiative unveiled their academy options on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at preparing KCS graduates for success through "career-themed academies" which offer work-based learning, job shadowing opportunities and guidance from professionals in the field they wish to pursue according to Knox County Schools.
