ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with the Knoxville Chamber. Knoxville Chamber Legislative Breakfast. City leaders gathered bright and early this Friday morning for the regional legislative breakfast with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols take care of Texas in top-10 matchup, 82-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee found a maintainable lead over No. 10 Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in route to a 82-71 victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a weapon Texas didn’t know what to do with. The Vols senior found the 20-point mark early in the second half, coming […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Beauford Delaney painting up for auction

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist. Beauford Delaney...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its 31st year with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon …. Pigeon Forge’s “Wilderness Wildlife Week” is back for its...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Sara Puckett shined against Missouri

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers. Tennessee leaders speak out...
MEMPHIS, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blood donations help young boy fighting leukemia

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. News at Midday. WATE 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Orange Bowl Meme Video

The Tennessee Volunteers are the 2022 Orange Bowl champions. After a few key games this season, the Tennessee football social media department has pieced together some clever videos. The videos involve some of the best memes circulating the internet to tell the story of whatever game they were involved in.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Schools unveil academy options for upcoming 10th grades

The first set of schools participating in the 865 Academies initiative unveiled their academy options on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at preparing KCS graduates for success through "career-themed academies" which offer work-based learning, job shadowing opportunities and guidance from professionals in the field they wish to pursue according to Knox County Schools.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy