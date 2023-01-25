GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Candance Walton says her 16-year-old son, Cahari Walton, told her just after midnight Wednesday that he was on his way home, but he didn't make it. She told WOOD-TV she called police after seeing news reports about someone being found shot to death near Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO