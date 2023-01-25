ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillister, TX

Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell

Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell, 74, of Jasper, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Patricia was born on October 13, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Carl Haney and Helen Deaver Haney. Patricia had a rewarding career as a triage nurse and retired from...
JASPER, TX
Roy Gene Arnold

Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Jacob McFarlin named Spurger Firefighter of the Year

Jacob McFarlin has been named the Spurger Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year, while several others were recognized for their many years of dedicated service to the department and their community. The honor came during the Spurger Fire Department’s First Annual Banquet & Recognition Night, which was held on Sunday.
SPURGER, TX
Barbara Fruge Smith

Barbara Fruge Smith, 76, of Jasper, was called home Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on March 7, 1946, in DeQuincy, Louisiana, to Clara Bell Rainwater and Joe Fruge. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Richard “Gene” Smith; children, Jake Suchaneck; Richard Allen and his wife, Tonya; Rhonda Smith and her wife Misty Hodge; Richard Smith, Jr. and his wife, LiLi; Brandi Hammond and her husband, Devin; Michael Pipps; Gina Gonzales and her husband, Jose; and Sania Smith; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Morgan and Dean Fruge; and sister, Dianne Rabassa.
JASPER, TX
UT Football Coach Steve Sarkisian recruiting in Jasper

University of Texas Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian was in Jasper on Thursday afternoon. Sarkisian and a member of his staff traveled by helicopter and landed at the school where they met with Jasper Athletic Director & Head Football Coach Kendrick Crumedy and his staff. However, mum was the word...
JASPER, TX
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023

Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

