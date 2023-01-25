ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

2-year-old shot in the face, man killed in Baltimore gunfire

A man was killed and a two-year-old was shot in the face when gunshots rang out in Baltimore on Saturday, officials said. Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city’s Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Saturday evening. One man standing in the street was fatally struck and declared dead at a local hospital while another man was shot in the arm, CBS News reported. A woman driving her car down the street at the time with two children, ages 6 and 2, was also...
BALTIMORE, MD

