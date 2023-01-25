Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Father charged with killing his wife and son. See his interview with investigators
Prosecutors in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh release a video of Murdaugh's first interview with authorities after his wife and son were found killed. CNN correspondent Randi Kaye reports.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
Maryland man convicted in stabbing deaths of little sister, young cousins: 'The justice they deserve'
Antonio Shareek Williams, 30, is facing life in prison without parole after he was convicted of stabbing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins to death for annoying him.
2-year-old shot in the face, man killed in Baltimore gunfire
A man was killed and a two-year-old was shot in the face when gunshots rang out in Baltimore on Saturday, officials said. Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city’s Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Saturday evening. One man standing in the street was fatally struck and declared dead at a local hospital while another man was shot in the arm, CBS News reported. A woman driving her car down the street at the time with two children, ages 6 and 2, was also...
