State renews partnership with Greater Colorado Venture Fund to support rural businesses

Sterling Journal-Advocate
COVID, flu and RSV hospitalizations keep falling in Colorado
Hospitalizations for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continued to fall in Colorado this week, and so far there’s no sign of a new wave of illnesses in the making. Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in the first week of January. The XBB.1.5 variant is close to establishing...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado Ag Forum keynote speaker to talk about environmental stewardship
The annual Colorado Agriculture Forum is excited to announce the keynote speaker! Bruce Vincent will be addressing, “With Vision, There Is Hope”. His keynote address will focus on changing the conversation on environmental stewardship from one of fear to one of hope, and reintroducing the American consumer to the people and processes that are at the front of environmental stewardship.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Six Colorado ski areas could get more than a foot of snow
An extended period of significant snowfall is on tap for Colorado’s northern mountains with six ski areas forecast to receive more than a foot over the next five days. Steamboat will lead the way with 15 inches predicted for Saturday and a total of 36 over the five-day period, according to the OpenSnow forecasting and reporting service.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
No Labels Party becomes Colorado’s sixth minor political party
No Labels Colorado, the local branch of a national political effort intended to appeal to “commonsense solutions” over partisanship, has officially qualified to become Colorado’s sixth minor political party, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday. The party submitted more than 11,800 valid signatures in early...
