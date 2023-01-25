ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Temperatures plunge along with light snow

DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass is making its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

City of Denver activates warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures

DENVER — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, the City of Denver is activating a warming center at the McNichols Civic Center Building located at 144 W. Colfax Ave. According to a statement, the McNichols building will be open as a 24-hour warming center from from Saturday night through Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast. Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold ahead

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for Denver's weather. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold …. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Flurries and bitter cold

A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. With help from donations, Dawg Nation and members of the Humboldt Hockey community raised $42,000 for a hockey player hurt in a car crash.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains

Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado

You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?

Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Where Are Black-Owned Businesses In Denver?

The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February -- Black History Month.Food/Drink:Axum Restaurant - axum-restaurant.comMBP - https://www.mbpdenver.com/MyKings Ice Cream - mykingsicecream.comHot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.comFlick of the Whisk Cakes - https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/Hogshead 54 Brewery - hogshead54.comWalia Creamery - waliacreamery.comWhittier Café - https://whittiercafe.com/Genna Rae's - https://gennaraeswings.com/Welton Street Café - https://weltonstreetcafe.com/ Sweet Sweetz - sweetsweetz.comSmith + Canon Ice Cream Co. - https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/Little Sistas Treats - https://www.littlesistastreats.com/Gourmet d'Afrique - https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.comJessie's Smokin' NOLA LLC (Centennial) - smokinnola.comMrs. Davenport's Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.comHiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) - https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1Mango House (Aurora) - restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/Endless...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE

