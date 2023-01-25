Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new artDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Temperatures plunge along with light snow
DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic airmass is making its way into eastern Colorado and Denver weather. The cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens while overnight lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero in Pinpoint Weather Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.
City of Denver activates warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures
DENVER — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, the City of Denver is activating a warming center at the McNichols Civic Center Building located at 144 W. Colfax Ave. According to a statement, the McNichols building will be open as a 24-hour warming center from from Saturday night through Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast. Along with the snow will come bitter cold temperatures that will last for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold ahead
The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for Denver's weather. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: At least 5 days of freezing cold …. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weekend chance for light snow across the region and for...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Flurries and bitter cold
A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A small chance of snow arrives this weekend followed by a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. With help from donations, Dawg Nation and members of the Humboldt Hockey community raised $42,000 for a hockey player hurt in a car crash.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
Denver weather: Bitter cold, snow chances this weekend
Denver's weather will stay dry for the next two days before another blast of cold and snow moves in.
Fort Morgan Times
Weather: Wind chills could dip to -15, northern mountains may get several feet of snow
Coloradans are in for some serious winter weather this weekend and early next week. Some areas of the northern mountains could get up to 30 inches of snow by Saturday, and Denver and the plains could see wind chills of -20 degrees Sunday through Tuesday. Starting Friday afternoon, snow will...
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver Colorado
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Denver experiencing unusual January snow cover
Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says this has been an unusually cold and wet January.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
1310kfka.com
Major snow heading to northern Colorado mountains
Skiiers heading to the northern Colorado mountains this weekend should expect snow – and lots of it. Ten to 15 inches of snow is expected in areas of higher elevation in Roky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass with up to 24 inches and 60 mile per hour wind gusts for the Park Range. Travel is expected to be dicey on U.S. Highway 40, state Highway 14 and along the I-70 corridor. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday. The northern foothills and Fort Collins could see just an inch of snow with this storm system but with the snow comes frigid temperatures early next week with a high in the single digits Monday and a low below zero.
Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado
You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
Where Are Black-Owned Businesses In Denver?
The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February -- Black History Month.Food/Drink:Axum Restaurant - axum-restaurant.comMBP - https://www.mbpdenver.com/MyKings Ice Cream - mykingsicecream.comHot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.comFlick of the Whisk Cakes - https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/Hogshead 54 Brewery - hogshead54.comWalia Creamery - waliacreamery.comWhittier Café - https://whittiercafe.com/Genna Rae's - https://gennaraeswings.com/Welton Street Café - https://weltonstreetcafe.com/ Sweet Sweetz - sweetsweetz.comSmith + Canon Ice Cream Co. - https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/Little Sistas Treats - https://www.littlesistastreats.com/Gourmet d'Afrique - https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.comJessie's Smokin' NOLA LLC (Centennial) - smokinnola.comMrs. Davenport's Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.comHiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) - https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1Mango House (Aurora) - restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/Endless...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Comments / 0