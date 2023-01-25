Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
loudounnow.com
Elementary School Boundary Changes Proposed for Three Schools
The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division. During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
loudounnow.com
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools
The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
System error that put 34 seniors' graduation in jeopardy 'will not keep students from graduating'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Seniors at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County were told they wouldn't graduate in spring after failing to take a mandatory course the school never told them to take. An electronic system error impacted 34 students across the school system, many of...
MCPS releases new 'after action' report on Magruder High School shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools have released another after action report about the response to the shooting at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School. The shooting left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured in a school bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition...
athleticbusiness.com
Students, Parents Urge Virginia's Largest School District to Provide More Athletic Trainers
Parents and students in a school district in Virginia are urging leaders to provide more athletic trainers for student-athlete safety. The Fairfax County School District is Virginia's largest school system, and WJLA-TV reported that there is growing concern athletes don't have the necessary support as athletes face risk on the field.
wwnytv.com
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses
CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
WTOP
‘Keep shedding people’: Does Fairfax Co. pay enough to attract, retain teachers?
Virginia’s largest school system has started hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year, with a focus on filling vacancies at schools with large shares of students from low-income families. During a school board work session this week, Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said Fairfax County Public Schools hired 51...
Holocaust survivor counsels kids after antisemitic incidents at Montgomery County Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — An 83-year-old Holocaust survivor visited Tilden Middle School in Montgomery County Wednesday to counsel students on the impact of antisemitism and the responsibility to confront it. The visit comes on the heels of a rise in hate language or symbolism found across Montgomery County Public Schools.
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
Elementary school students have reported being followed home by strangers in Chevy Chase, Maryland
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Students at Chevy Chase Elementary have reported two incidents in which they have been followed by men as they walk home, according to a letter sent out by the school's principal. Jody L. Smith informed parents that last week, three boys told their parents that...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Arlington County Board gives green light to hearings on Missing Middle
(Updated at 8:20 p.m.) The Arlington County Board has taken the next step toward potentially allowing Missing Middle housing. This evening (Wednesday), during its third meeting on a request to advertise public hearings regarding the proposed zoning changes, the Board voted unanimously to kick off two months of public discussion on a proposed set of options and alternatives.
Inside Nova
Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat
Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
