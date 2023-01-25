ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
Elementary School Boundary Changes Proposed for Three Schools

The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division. During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
LEESBURG, VA
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools

The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses

CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
MANASSAS, VA
BREAKING: Arlington County Board gives green light to hearings on Missing Middle

(Updated at 8:20 p.m.) The Arlington County Board has taken the next step toward potentially allowing Missing Middle housing. This evening (Wednesday), during its third meeting on a request to advertise public hearings regarding the proposed zoning changes, the Board voted unanimously to kick off two months of public discussion on a proposed set of options and alternatives.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat

Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
MANASSAS, VA
