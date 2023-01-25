ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts seeing exodus of staff

San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
KSAT 12

Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips

SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Mayor Nirenberg files for re-election, vying for fourth term

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially running for re-election after filing the requisite paperwork with the city clerk on Thursday. A fourth term for Nirenberg, who has held San Antonio's highest elected office since 2017, would be his last one as the position is term-limited. Announcing his candidacy on social media, Nirenberg said he plans to "run an aggressive campaign" ahead of the May 6 city election.
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

