Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
KENS CARES: SAAAACF working to improve quality of life for African Americans in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — KENS CARES: SAAAACF LOOKS TO ADVANCE AFRICAN AMERICANS IN SAN ANTONIO. The San Antonio Area African American Community Fund’s (SAAAACF) mission is to improve the quality of life through philanthropy for African Americans living in the San Antonio area. This organization advocates and funds grants...
KSAT 12
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
KSAT 12
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
McAuliffe Middle School students host Rocket Fest to raise money for injured classmate
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, Students at Mcauliffe Middle School raised money with a carnival to support one of their own still recovering from a severe burn injury over the holidays. Christa McAuliffe Middle School’s Rocket Fest didn’t feature a liftoff, but it did have a dunk tank....
KSAT 12
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips
SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
‘Unfair and overpriced’: Texas State students push for lower parking ticket fines
A group of Texas State University students said they've collected 2,500 signatures from students for a petition to change the university's parking policies.
Mayor Nirenberg files for re-election, vying for fourth term
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is officially running for re-election after filing the requisite paperwork with the city clerk on Thursday. A fourth term for Nirenberg, who has held San Antonio's highest elected office since 2017, would be his last one as the position is term-limited. Announcing his candidacy on social media, Nirenberg said he plans to "run an aggressive campaign" ahead of the May 6 city election.
Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
Boerne teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student
BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after having an inappropriate relationship with students, according to Beto Hinojosa, the principal of Champion High School. The school district said they were notified late Friday that a CHS teacher was having an improper relationship with a student....
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty
Members of the Flores family paid $54,000 in bribes to civilian military employees to keep a multimillion-dollar government contract and win more work, court documents allege.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student
CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student. Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of...
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon. The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.
SeaWorld offering free admission to preschoolers and Texas teachers
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is celebrating education by offering free admission to preschool kids as well as all Texas teachers. Right now, you can get a free preschool or teacher card to be used throughout 2023. The theme park is only offering these cards for a limited time so act fast if you're interested!
kurv.com
City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar
City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business. San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Comments / 4