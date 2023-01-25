A waste to energy (WtE) plant in northern Paris, known as the ‘L'étoile Verte’ or ‘Green Star’ waste recovery facility, which was originally built in an industrial area, is now surrounded by residential development. This has presented several challenges; not least of which is odour. ELLONA was therefore contracted to establish a smart, continuous odour and gas monitoring network, so that the sources of odour can be identified, and improvement measures can be underpinned by scientific data.

