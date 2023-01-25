HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow will still be flying for some when you wake up, but the forecast is much improved by later today and for the first part of the weekend. A brief snow shower or two or some flurries will still be working their way through the region this morning, but we expect them to exit fairly quickly. We will all start the day below freezing, so if you get caught in a heavier band, some of that snow could stick to the roads, so continue to be careful out there until it moves out and we get back above freezing with our air temperatures, which should be by around 11 a.m.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO