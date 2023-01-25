Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Harlan wins All “A” cheer title
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, the Green Dragons are leaving Richmond with hardware. The Harlan cheerleading squad won the boys All “A” State Cheerleading championship.
wymt.com
Scores and highlights from across the mountains - January 27, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of high school basketball in the mountains from Richmond to Phelps!. Covington Holy Cross 60, Hazard 45 (All “A” Quarterfinals) Evangel Christian 86, Martin County 55 (All “A” Quarterfinals) Bell County 78, Middlesboro 69. Corbin 79, Whitley...
wymt.com
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2011, officials at the Lincoln Memorial University had the idea to create a College of Veterinarian Medicine on the campus in Harrogate. The first class graduated in 2018, marking the 30th school in the United States to produce veterinarians. Today the school is the largest...
wymt.com
Recovery still underway six months after historic EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks six months since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that took the lives of 44 Kentuckians and destroyed hundreds of homes. Rebuilding will take years, but the region has received lots of help along the way. Donors from across the world raised...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
WKYT 27
Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
wymt.com
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
Students briefly evacuated from EKY high school due to gas leak
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Schools tell WYMT students at Perry County Central High School were evacuated Friday morning due to the discovery of a gas leak. We are told the leak has been contained and the students were taken to warm buses to wait for the...
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
wymt.com
Whitley County man convicted of 2021 murder
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a four-day jury trial, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said John Meadows was convicted of murder and tampering with physical evidence for the 2021 death of his girlfriend, Donna Lay. Lay was reported missing on January 27, 2021. Bowling added the jury utilized forensic...
wymt.com
Closings, delayed openings of recreational areas at two EKY lakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced changes to recreational areas and campgrounds it manages for the upcoming 2023 season. According to a news release, recreational areas at Buckhorn Lake and Carr Creek Lake suffered damage during the July 2022 flood. The release stated major efforts...
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
wymt.com
Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area. Somerset...
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
wymt.com
Snow chances continue early, sunshine returns by the afternoon
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow will still be flying for some when you wake up, but the forecast is much improved by later today and for the first part of the weekend. A brief snow shower or two or some flurries will still be working their way through the region this morning, but we expect them to exit fairly quickly. We will all start the day below freezing, so if you get caught in a heavier band, some of that snow could stick to the roads, so continue to be careful out there until it moves out and we get back above freezing with our air temperatures, which should be by around 11 a.m.
wymt.com
Dry start to the weekend, rain chances return by Sunday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the dry weather while you can because it does not stick around. Scattered showers are likely for the second half of the weekend. A cool and calm night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly as low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.
wymt.com
Funeral arrangements released for well-known Perry County doctor
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Elmer B. Ratcliff, of Hazard, died on Saturday at the age of 82. Ratcliff owned and operated Elmer Ratcliff Family Practice in Hazard for more than 45 years. He also served as the Chief of Staff at Hazard ARH and was a former Medical Director...
