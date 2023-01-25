Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Kirk Campbell, former Penn State football offensive analyst, earns in-house promotion at Michigan
A former Penn State assistant is rising through the coaching ranks. Kirk Campbell, who served as a Nittany Lion offensive analyst from 2017-19, has been promoted to Michigan’s quarterbacks coach. Campbell’s promotion comes after a season in which he served as an analyst for the Wolverines. Prior to...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer defender Jillian Jenning signs with Tuzas del Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil
Former Penn State defender Jillian Jennings has signed with Tuzas del Pachuca, a Mexican professional team that plays in Liga MX Femenil. Jennings is coming off her fifth-year season in Happy Valley where she appeared in 20 games and tallied three points. Before her lone season with Penn State, Jennings...
Digital Collegian
After one season with Miami (FL), former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis is out as offensive coordinator
A former Penn State assistant was relieved of his coordinating duties Friday morning. Josh Gattis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2014-17, has been fired as Miami’s (FL) offensive coordinator after just one season. Prior to his stint with the Hurricanes, Gattis served in...
Digital Collegian
Former Syracuse high school relations director added to Penn State football recruiting team
Penn State continues to add to its 2023 staff as National Signing Day and winter workouts approach. Khalil Ahmad will join the Nittany Lions’ personnel and recruiting staff after two seasons as Syracuse’s Director of High School Relations, he announced on Friday. Following a few years in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet downs No. 3 Tony Cassioppi for the second time
On Friday, Greg Kerkvliet proved to the wrestling world that his performance at the NWCA All-Star Classic was anything but a fluke. From three straight losses to two straight wins head-to-head, Kerkvliet has flipped the script on Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi after a 4-1 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey defense can't prevent goal-scoring onslaught in road loss to Michigan
No it's not football season, but Michigan scored a touchdown on Friday. After not facing Erik Portillo in its last meeting back in November, the junior goaltender stuffed 51 of Penn State’s 54 shots, helping Michigan win 7-3 in Game 1 of the series. It couldn’t have started any...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | A look at the Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielders
The season is right around the corner, and Penn State looks to start out on the right foot against Lafayette on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season. Penn State finished last season 3-11 and found itself toward the bottom of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey overcomes slow start to complete sweep of Lindenwood
No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome. The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s calm mindset represents university, comes with experience
Penn State’s coaching staff leaning forward, watching its wrestlers on the mat with little to no emotion is a cornerstone of going to one of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling matches. Coaching styles differ, and it’s apparent that Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have adopted a zen style...
Last-place New Mexico State looks for first WAC win at tough Utah Valley team
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-13 and 0-8 in WAC play with last weekend’s embarrassing trip to Utah. The Aggies lost games to Southern Utah and Utah Tech by 35 points and 13 points, respectively, digging themselves an even deeper hole at the bottom of the WAC […]
Digital Collegian
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey captures win against Lindenwood, sets single-season wins record
Each game is crucial this late into the season, and Penn State made sure to come out on top in another CHA matchup. The Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood 5-1 Friday, winning their third game of the season against the Lions before hosting them again on Saturday. The blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Powered by senior class, Penn State women’s hockey handles Lindenwood on record-breaking night
Ahead of its Senior Day matchup on Saturday, upperclassmen lit the way to a 5-1 Penn State victory over a floundering Lindenwood squad. The Nittany Lions welcomed the Lions who held a 3-21 record heading into Friday’s matchup at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white didn’t fall in the trap game, cruising to its program-record 19th victory of the season.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Digital Collegian
‘Tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters, anything pink’ | Lock Boutique provides new fashion every week in downtown State College
Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave. The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte. Shafer said she started her business career with a hair...
Organ Mountain boys hold off Centennial rally to secure 59-43 win
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Organ Mountain (16-3, 4-0 District 3-5A) boys managed to hold off a rallying Centennial (9-11, 3-1 District 3-5A) team to secure a 59-43 win on Thursday night at Centennial High School. Organ Mountain went into halftime with a 40-15 lead over Centennial. The Hawks battled back and made it […]
generalaviationnews.com
Video: A behind the scenes look at the Thunderbirds training for air show season
While the 2023 air show season is still a few months away, performers are busy throughout the country preparing for the upcoming season. That includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who have been deployed to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for winter training. Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A....
That Big M On The Mountain By UTEP Doesn’t Stand For Mountain
The big white "M" stands for Miners and has only been there since 1965. It goes much farther back though. You have probably seen the huge M painted on the mountain off Sun Bowl Drive but, did you know it wasn't always in that particular spot?. It was first painted...
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results
Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.
#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 4, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with over 20 games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 50 F Socorro 36 F Eastlake 34 F Eastwood 66 F Montwood 58 F Americas 38 F Pebble Hills […]
Comments / 0