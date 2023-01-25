ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey overcomes slow start to complete sweep of Lindenwood

No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome. The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Powered by senior class, Penn State women’s hockey handles Lindenwood on record-breaking night

Ahead of its Senior Day matchup on Saturday, upperclassmen lit the way to a 5-1 Penn State victory over a floundering Lindenwood squad. The Nittany Lions welcomed the Lions who held a 3-21 record heading into Friday’s matchup at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white didn’t fall in the trap game, cruising to its program-record 19th victory of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KTSM

Organ Mountain boys hold off Centennial rally to secure 59-43 win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Organ Mountain (16-3, 4-0 District 3-5A) boys managed to hold off a rallying Centennial (9-11, 3-1 District 3-5A) team to secure a 59-43 win on Thursday night at Centennial High School. Organ Mountain went into halftime with a 40-15 lead over Centennial. The Hawks battled back and made it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results

Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 4, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with over 20 games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 50 F Socorro 36 F Eastlake 34 F Eastwood 66 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Montwood 58 F Americas 38 F Pebble Hills […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy