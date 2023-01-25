Super Bowl clean-ups in Old Town Scottsdale alleys completed

Scottsdale’s alleyways see major aesthetic improvements with the city’s refresh campaign — just in time for the anticipated crowds heading to the Valley.

At the Jan. 24 council meeting, Scottsdale Solid Waste manager Dave Bennett delivered a presentation on the Old Town Alley Refresh & Recycling Campaign, which was created for expected tourism from the Super Bowl.

This campaign, approved by city council on Sept. 20, 2022, and put forth by councilwoman Betty Janik, aimed to “refresh” Old Town alleys by keeping them clean among other goals. In tandem with the refresh aspect, this campaign aims to provide increased recycling opportunities to visitors and businesses.

Bennett explained that since November 2022, staff from across several city departments have focused their efforts on the area south of Indian School Road to Second Street and Brown Avenue to Marshall Way.

ESPN will be conducting daily broadcasts and tailgate events within this area on Main Street, hence the focus over the last few months.

In this time, code enforcement and Solid Waste staff had the alleys cleared of litter and debris, replaced the lids of and repainted city refuse containers, and repaved three alleys south of Indian School Road and east of Scottsdale Road.

Solid Waste staff is also working with private waste haulers to have their containers in this area be refreshed to match the city’s.

In the presentation, images of the alleys before and after the campaign showed the improvements made, with Bennett stating an issue and how it was addressed.

“A common theme that we see in the Old Town alleys is large bulk items being misplaced,” Bennett said. “This usually leads to litter and debris being strewn throughout the alleys.”

The city offered businesses in the area a one-time, free pickup for large waste, which he said many businesses participated in. Vice Mayor Tom Durham followed up on this in the resulting discussion, asking if there were to be additional bulk pickups.

Bennett explained that currently, and even after the Super Bowl, Solid Waste goes through Old Town on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons picking up large waste, litter and debris.

Another issue observed was improperly stored materials in the trash can, which staff are working with business owners to store in each respective place of business.

The city’s annual Canal Convergence also contributed to the refresh of refuse containers as each year, a selection are chosen to be repainted by a local artist as part of the event.

“Artist-painted containers will be placed in high visibility areas to handle the increased waste volumes produced during Super Bowl week,” Bennett said.

Speaking of repaving, the three alleys selected for this initiative were completed on Jan. 20. Bennett said that prior to the repaving, the alleys were in “pretty rough condition,” containing many potholes.

As for the recycling initiative, staff identified that there was a “huge” opportunity to take care of recyclable materials in the alleyways.

“The strategies this group developed is the first step on improving recycling in Old Town Scottsdale,” Bennett said.

To improve upon the diversion of cardboard and mixed recyclables specifically, the city has partnered with Republic Services and Waste Management on a pilot recycling project.

For the pilot, city staff and staff from these partners have started weighing trash generated in each alley and evaluating the frequency of containers being emptied to assess what the recycling needs will be once new recycling containers are introduced.

The city of Scottsdale continues to support proper recycling efforts with its new pilot program in Old Town.

It will take a few months until the pilot is complete, as staff have to find which businesses are paying for recycling services and which ones are not, according to Bennett.

“These three pieces of information will be needed to encourage the current and future businesses to implement recycling programs at their place of business,” he said.

City staff has completed outreach to determine the level of interest in recycling and discover what barriers there may be through a dedicated web page and surveys. There is also an open house on Feb. 2 at Belle’s Nashville Kitchen for businesses to attend.

Closing the presentation, Councilwoman Janik, who proposed this initiative, thanked Bennett and other staff members for their work on this campaign.

“Everything that we talked about, everything got done timely, and for a big government like Scottsdale, I think you deserve to take a bow,” Janik said.

Information and details on the alleys involved can be found at ScottsdaleAZ.gov by searching “Old Town Alleys.”

Reporter Caroline Yu can be reached at cyu@iniusa.org

To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.