power98fm.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
North Carolina Ending Emergency Food And Nutrition Benefits For Many Families
A service that has been helping North Carolina families throughout the last several years is ending. Around 1 million North Carolina families will no longer be able to take advantage of the COVID-19 emergency allotments through the state’s Food and Nutrition Services. The loss of these additional food and nutrition benefits means our neighbors could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Especially as grocery prices continue to rise nationwide.
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
West Charlotte High School Retires NBA Player Patrick Williams’ Jersey
Today was a special day for one of Charlotte’s very own. West Charlotte High School retired the jersey of Patrick Williams. Williams is a 2019 graduate of the historic high school. While there, he was a 4-year starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lions to the 4A Championship game in 2019. He played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, was named the Mecklenburg county Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer, and finished his high school career with 1,787 points scored, 749 rebounds, and 310 assists.
Anthony Wherry Of York High School Is The Big Dawg Of The Week
Anthony Wherry is a junior at York High School. He is on the wrestling team. He is an A & B student. Anthony consistently does things to make his parents and community proud. Anthony is a hard worker and continues to work hard. Each and Every Friday Nolimit Larry drops...
