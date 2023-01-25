ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Miami

Hurricane Ian Memorial Removed, But That's Not the End

The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:2f189ed44323ebd4c6709953 Player Element ID: 6319314550112. During Wednesday night’s zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills 43-year-old Naples man in Collier County

A 43-year-old Naples man died Saturday morning from a crash in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 82 west of Church Road in Collier County, just before 7 a.m. A Dodge pickup truck with a trailer was driving east on SR-82 nearing Church...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:1ba74b58cf34031c85ce489 Player Element ID: 6319318988112. Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it’s all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

