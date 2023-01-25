Read full article on original website
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
WEAR
Police: 2 men arrested after assaulting DeFuniak Springs police officer at McDonald's
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. -- DeFuniak Springs police arrested two men after they say one of them pepper sprayed an officer in a McDonald's parking lot before fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to a DeFuniak Springs McDonald's location after receiving a call that two individuals were sitting in...
