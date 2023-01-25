Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday. Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County. There was...
WTOK-TV
Sumter County residents eligible for FEMA assistance after Jan. 12 severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a press release the FEMA News Desk said that Sumter County residents can now apply for disaster assistance. This is in response to severe storms on Jan. 12th that damaged several homes and properties. According to the release, individuals and households in Sumter County can...
WTOK-TV
Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday night when News 11 reported about the Cane Creek Solar project, which is happening in the Barnett community just south of Pachuta, we had not yet heard from the parent company of cane creek solar, pine gate renewables. Early Friday morning, a representative from their company reached out and News 11 was able to speak with Sean Anderson, the VP of Project Development.
WTOK-TV
Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the residence of the Barnett community, just south of Pachuta saw land being cleared in September of 2022, it wasn’t a cause for concern. Generations of their families have lived in the area for 100+ years so timber being cleared to sell has happened before.
WTOK-TV
3200 square feet of Downtown Meridian is now available
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Downtown Meridian has some fresh new real estate on the market, as 3200 square feet of the Castle building is now available. Ever since Castle moved into the old Melton Hardware Building, they knew that there was great potential for the space that they now own, and have decided to rent out the first floor of the building, providing a great space for a new restaurant or a really cool office space.
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
WTOK-TV
Home Instead gives tips to families to prevent older adults from wandering
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recently, News 11 has reported on some missing elderly people that may suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s or other related conditions. News 11 spoke with home care company, Home Instead, about preventing your loved ones from wandering or going missing. Sarah Allison, the Client On-Boarding Coordinator...
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
WTOK-TV
Meridian School Board approves new buses, paving
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School Board is buying more buses, as well as planning to get campuses repaved. The board Thursday approved the purchase of two buses through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The cost is just over $225,000. The board also approved a contract for...
WTOK-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County students tested their spelling abilities during the 2023 spelling bee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Students from Lauderdale County didn’t pull out their dictionaries, but they did pull out their brains for the county-wide spelling bee. All of these students lined up to test their spelling skills in hopes of advancing to the statewide spelling bee. After hours of competition, there were four students left reaching for the finish line, but one word was left between winning and losing, and this student was prepared for it all.
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WTOK-TV
More candidates seeking Clarke County justice court judge seat
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After Judge Toby Bartee announced he will not seek re-election after his seventh term as justice court judge in Clarke County, candidates have stepped forward with interest in filling that seat. Six candidates so far have entered the race. Independent Casey West Kyle and Democrat Rosie...
WTOK-TV
Wesley House hosts a walk to bring awareness to human trafficking in our own community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Human trafficking is an issue that is taking over the country, but many people don’t know that human trafficking is intertwined within their own community. “A lot of the times, we think that human trafficking happens in these really big cities or in highly populated areas,...
WTOK-TV
Paving beginning soon on Sela Ward Parkway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway is moving forward with paving beginning soon. The city’s Public Works Department asks that drivers limit travel between North Frontage Road and Front Street while crews complete the project. Paving may begin this week or early next week and then take two weeks to finish. Weather could extend that timeline.
WTOK-TV
Southeast battles Union Friday night
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale traveled to Union Friday night continuing district play. The Southeast Lauderdale girls and the Union girls would get off to a very slow start. Both teams would be scoreless until four minutes into the first quarter. Both the Tigers and the Yelllowjackets would come out in the second half ready to play.
WTOK-TV
Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday. Chess enthusiasts from as far away as Florida came to Meridian today to compete in the MHS Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament. Players from ages 6 and up competed for trophies and to increase their chess rating.
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba
ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
