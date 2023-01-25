ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Legally Rooted first dispensary in county to open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Friday. Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace, hosted a ribbon cutting for ‘Legally Rooted’ to mark the occasion. This is the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Meridian and Lauderdale County. There was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Cane Creek Solar, LLC speaks out about Clarke County project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday night when News 11 reported about the Cane Creek Solar project, which is happening in the Barnett community just south of Pachuta, we had not yet heard from the parent company of cane creek solar, pine gate renewables. Early Friday morning, a representative from their company reached out and News 11 was able to speak with Sean Anderson, the VP of Project Development.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Solar panel farm in Clarke County has some residents upset

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When the residence of the Barnett community, just south of Pachuta saw land being cleared in September of 2022, it wasn’t a cause for concern. Generations of their families have lived in the area for 100+ years so timber being cleared to sell has happened before.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

3200 square feet of Downtown Meridian is now available

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Downtown Meridian has some fresh new real estate on the market, as 3200 square feet of the Castle building is now available. Ever since Castle moved into the old Melton Hardware Building, they knew that there was great potential for the space that they now own, and have decided to rent out the first floor of the building, providing a great space for a new restaurant or a really cool office space.
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight

It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Home Instead gives tips to families to prevent older adults from wandering

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Recently, News 11 has reported on some missing elderly people that may suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s or other related conditions. News 11 spoke with home care company, Home Instead, about preventing your loved ones from wandering or going missing. Sarah Allison, the Client On-Boarding Coordinator...
WTOK-TV

Meridian School Board approves new buses, paving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School Board is buying more buses, as well as planning to get campuses repaved. The board Thursday approved the purchase of two buses through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The cost is just over $225,000. The board also approved a contract for...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County students tested their spelling abilities during the 2023 spelling bee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Students from Lauderdale County didn’t pull out their dictionaries, but they did pull out their brains for the county-wide spelling bee. All of these students lined up to test their spelling skills in hopes of advancing to the statewide spelling bee. After hours of competition, there were four students left reaching for the finish line, but one word was left between winning and losing, and this student was prepared for it all.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

More candidates seeking Clarke County justice court judge seat

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After Judge Toby Bartee announced he will not seek re-election after his seventh term as justice court judge in Clarke County, candidates have stepped forward with interest in filling that seat. Six candidates so far have entered the race. Independent Casey West Kyle and Democrat Rosie...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Paving beginning soon on Sela Ward Parkway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway is moving forward with paving beginning soon. The city’s Public Works Department asks that drivers limit travel between North Frontage Road and Front Street while crews complete the project. Paving may begin this week or early next week and then take two weeks to finish. Weather could extend that timeline.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Southeast battles Union Friday night

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale traveled to Union Friday night continuing district play. The Southeast Lauderdale girls and the Union girls would get off to a very slow start. Both teams would be scoreless until four minutes into the first quarter. Both the Tigers and the Yelllowjackets would come out in the second half ready to play.
UNION, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday. Chess enthusiasts from as far away as Florida came to Meridian today to compete in the MHS Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament. Players from ages 6 and up competed for trophies and to increase their chess rating.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

