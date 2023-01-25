ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project

(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
House committee hears public testimony on near total abortion ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republicans are reviving efforts to ban nearly all abortions in the state after it failed in the fall. It comes three weeks after the state supreme court overturned the fetal heartbeat law, which banned abortions around six weeks. The "Human Life Protection Act" sponsored...
Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
TENNESSEE STATE
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation...
INDIANA STATE
E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
