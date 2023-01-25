Read full article on original website
South Carolina Senate discusses bills to 'keep criminals behind bars' through bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
Donald Trump holds private campaign event at South Carolina State House
SALEM, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished business...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who lost son to fentanyl wants South Carolina legislature to address the issue
LAURENS, S.C. — Jada Smith lost her son to fentanyl in 2020. She wants state laws to change and wants people to learn more about the deadly drug. "[It's] a powerful drug. It doesn't discriminate," Smith said. It impacts people across gender, age, education and county lines in South...
abccolumbia.com
Recap & Rebuttals — Governor McMaster delivers State of the State Address
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Freshly re-elected Governor Henry McMaster delivered his State Of The State address Wednesday night. ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams provides a recap on the governor’s speech, as well as rebuttals from Democratic State Senator Ronnie Sabb.
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
wach.com
Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
South Carolina gives job development credits for Milo's Spartanburg County project
(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County. The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs. A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value...
House committee hears public testimony on near total abortion ban bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republicans are reviving efforts to ban nearly all abortions in the state after it failed in the fall. It comes three weeks after the state supreme court overturned the fetal heartbeat law, which banned abortions around six weeks. The "Human Life Protection Act" sponsored...
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
"...the Founding Fathers, the people that made America based on their opinions, these people owned slaves," said SC State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson.
Chuck Todd explains how important South Carolina is to Republicans running for president
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's less than two years out from the 2024 presidential election. There have been reports swirling around about some public figures like Nikki Haley to Ron DeSantis to Liz Cheney who may throw their hats into the ring, but not many considering how close it is to Election Day.
Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized...
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Top state prosecutors from across the country are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates, devices the attorneys argue allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “Simply, we need Congress to pass legislation...
Mobile agriculture lab teaching students across South Carolina about state's commodities
SANDY RUN, S.C. — A mobile agriculture lab is making its way across South Carolina and teaching students about the importance of agriculture, thanks to the South Carolina Farm Bureau. Sandy Run K8 School is among the first in the state to experience it. The agency reports agribusiness is...
live5news.com
SC to issue second round of tax rebates for those who filed late
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not yet filed your 2021 income tax return, there is still time to file and receive a rebate. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are issuing a second round of rebates. To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your...
crbjbizwire.com
E3 Foundation Announces New Hires – -Supporter Grants Fund Positions
CHARLESTON, S.C. - - Today, E3 Foundation announced the hiring of two employees to fill newly created positions. Felicia Veasey will fill the position of director of partnerships and workforce development, and Crystal Rouse will serve as director of education advocacy and community organizing. "We are excited that we are...
Logan Wood’s family pushing for new boater safety legislation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry teen who died in a 2022 boating accident wants to see new legislation passed to keep other boaters safe. Logan Wood’s life was cut short at just 18 years old when he was boating on the Edisto River last January. Shortly after, his friends and family […]
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
